SUSS MicroTec enters wafer cleaning market with GT200 system

GARCHING, Germany, Oct. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SUSS MicroTec SE (MDAX/TecDAX: SMHN), a leading supplier of equipment and process solutions for the semiconductor industry, today announces its entry into the wafer-level cleaning market with the launch of the new GreenTec Solutions product line and the introduction of its first system, the GT200.

The launch expands SUSS' technology portfolio into the growing wafer-cleaning market, which today represents an addressable market of approximately €5.4 billion3 and is driven by advanced packaging, heterogeneous integration and increasing semiconductor demand from AI and high-performance computing applications.

"GreenTec Solutions marks an important milestone in the execution of our Ambition 2030 strategy. By expanding into wafer-level cleaning, we are entering an attractive market with significant long-term growth potential while leveraging proven technologies and process expertise from our existing portfolio. Our differentiated approach combines strong cleaning performance, significantly lower chemical consumption and the elimination of hazardous acids. This creates tangible benefits for customers and positions SUSS for future growth in advanced semiconductor manufacturing," says Burkhardt Frick, Chief Executive Officer of SUSS.

Proven SUSS technology as a competitive differentiator addressing ESG-needs of the semiconductor industry

At the core of the portfolio is a hybrid cleaning approach that combines the proven SUSS process technologies TurbulenStrip™ and CrustBuster™ from the Photomask Solutions segment in a single platform. TurbulenStrip™ incorporates lower-impact batch soaking and single-wafer handling for efficient resist and residue removal, while CrustBuster™ utilizes patented in-situ UV technology to break down and remove organic materials directly at the wafer surface in a single-wafer process chamber. Together, these technologies enable highly efficient residue removal and process stability while helping customers reduce chemical consumption, support their sustainability targets, and lower overall cost-of-ownership.

The GT200 is specifically designed for research and development, process qualification, and production in 200 mm manufacturing environments for MEMS4, RF5, Power Device and CMOS6 applications. In addition to equipment supply, SUSS supports customers through joint evaluation programs, process co-development and recipe optimization services to accelerate adoption, improve process stability and de-risk technology transfers ahead of volume production ramps.

Clear roadmap toward high-volume manufacturing

Following SUSS' strategic approach, all platforms of the GreenTec Solutions product line are designed with a focus on a high degree of modularization and standardization with the GT200 serving as the first member of a scalable GreenTec platform. SUSS will expand its portfolio toward high-volume manufacturing (HVM) with a dedicated 300 mm HVM platform in 2027.

"The GreenTec Solutions product line represents our vision for the next generation of semiconductor manufacturing—where sustainability and process excellence go hand in hand. We are building on decades of experience in demanding photomask applications and transferring this expertise now into eco-friendly wafer-level manufacturing. Together with customers and partners, we develop process solutions that support the next generation of microelectronics with a clear focus on reliability, innovation, and responsible resource use. Due to the strong interest from our customers, we are pulling in the launch of a 300 mm HVM solution," explains Yuta Nagai, Senior Vice President Photomask Solutions at SUSS. A 200 mm HVM platform will follow in 2028. This provides customers with a clear migration path from evaluation to full-scale production.

Please find more information about the GT200 at https://www.suss.com/en/products-solutions/greentec-solutions/wafer-cleaning/gt200

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1 TurbulenStrip™ is a trademark of SUSS MicroTec SE

2 CrustBuster™ is a trademark of SUSS MicroTec SE

3 Source: SUSS Research, Yole

4 Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems

5 Radio Frequency

6 Complementary metal–oxide–semiconductor

The GT200 is an eco-friendly manufacturing solution for wafer cleaning and stripping processes. It combines photoresist removal, surface activation, and final cleaning in one configurable platform, helping fabs reduce tool fragmentation, simplify process flows, and improve operational efficiency.

By combining greener process media with advanced technologies adapted from proven solutions developed by SUSS's Photomask Solutions business unit, the GT200 supports shorter process learning cycles, reduced EHS exposure, and lower chemical consumption and hazardous waste generation — without compromising process performance. Its flexible hybrid concept consolidates multiple cleaning and stripping steps, reducing wafer transfers and toolset complexity.

SUSS supports customers throughout implementation with co-development, recipe tuning, and a structured Joint Evaluation Program. This helps accelerate adoption, strengthen process stability, and transfer process know-how from pilot and qualification phases into high-volume manufacturing.

For more information, visit www.suss.com.