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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Cambridge Heartwear secures 184 million pound NHS wearable tender

October 07, 2026 | 14:57
(0) user say
Medical technology company Cambridge Heartwear secured a 184 million pound contract with the National Health Service to supply HeartSense, a wirelessly charged electrocardiogram wearable.

CAMBRIDGE, England, Oct. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambridge Heartwear® Limited (www.camheartwear.com) has secured a landmark £184 million tender with the National Health Service (NHS) of the UK for HeartSense®, the world's first medical-grade, multi-channel, portable, wirelessly charged ECG wearable straight to one's mobile phone, representing a significant advancement in global Medical technology, AI application and cardiovascular diagnostics.

The agreement with the UK National Health Service Supply chain enables the deployment of advanced cardiac monitoring technology across primary and secondary care and civil service departments, empowering patients to diagnose heart rhythm problems whenever and wherever they are to prevent heart failure and strokes earlier, reduce waiting times and support a more preventative approach to Heart Disease, which can take place in the comfort of their own homes.

HeartSense® is the world's first wearable to combine diagnostic-grade multi-channel ECG monitoring, adaptive artificial intelligence and wireless charging in a single device. Manufactured to bridge the gap in women's cardiovascular care with its ergonomic design, the technology gives healthcare professionals and patients access to continuous, real-time ECG data on a mobile phone. giving you back the control of your health at every stage.

Engineered in Cambridge and manufactured in Britain, HeartSense® has been developed to help identify cardiovascular disease and stroke risk before conditions become acute. Its proprietary engineering and AI technology with (86 patents ) support earlier intervention, enabling clinicians to make more informed decisions and improve patient outcomes.

The system is UKCA approved and ISO 13845 certified, with FDA 510(k) applications currently in progress.

"We did not have a UK ECG manufacturer and reporter until now," said Professor Rameen Shakur, Founder of Cambridge Heartwear. "HeartSense® is the world's first medical-grade, AI-powered, multi-channel ECG wearable and demonstrates what can be achieved when clinicians, engineers and AI specialists work together. We want to help move healthcare towards earlier diagnosis, better prevention and improved outcomes for patients across the NHS."

The partnership with the NHS Supply Chain allows Integrated Care Boards to deploy HeartSense® at scale, supporting the delivery of diagnostic-quality heart monitoring beyond hospital environments. The initiative is intended to reduce pressure on secondary care services while improving access to high-quality cardiac diagnostics in community settings.

Founded by Professor Rameen Shakur, Cambridge Heartwear is a medical technology company based at Cambridge Science Park coming out of the University of Cambridge dedicated to making heart health monitoring simple, accessible and accurate. Combining medical research, engineering excellence and artificial intelligence, the company develops advanced wearable technologies that empower patients and healthcare professionals with diagnostic-quality cardiovascular insights anytime, anywhere. HeartSense® helps detect heart conditions earlier, enabling more informed clinical decision-making and better patient care.

By PR Newswire

Cambridge Heartwear Limited

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TagTag:
Cambridge Heartwear Medical technology company National Health Service

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