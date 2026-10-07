Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Ansarada

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Etisalat expands UAE digital infrastructure to 500 Tbps capacity

October 07, 2026 | 15:04
(0) user say
Telecommunications provider etisalat launched an international infrastructure expansion project to increase total connectivity capacity twenty-fivefold to over 500 terabits per second by 2030.

ABU DHABI, UAE, Oct. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, today witnessed the launch of etisalat's strategic project to develop and expand digital infrastructure capacity within the UAE and abroad, enhancing the country's readiness for the increasing demands of AI and strengthening its position on the global digital stage.

His Highness, in his capacity as Chairman of the Emirates Investment Authority (EIA), the main shareholder in etisalat group, was briefed on the group's plans and future projects to develop digital infrastructure crucial to meeting accelerated growth in AI technologies and the digital economy.

The project includes plans to expand international connectivity capacity to more than 500 terabits per second (Tbps) by 2030, an increase of over twenty-five times of the current capacity, in addition to developing diverse routes designed to enhance connectivity efficiency and reliability, delivering advanced, low-latency performance.

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan emphasised the importance of investing in digital infrastructure as a fundamental pillar for supporting emerging technologies and enabling a knowledge-based, innovation-driven economy. His Highness also stressed the importance of coordinated national efforts and the role of national institutions in advancing the UAE's AI ambitions and digital economy.

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, said: "The UAE continues to invest in building advanced digital infrastructure, guided by its vision for the future and its belief that readiness for what comes next starts with having the enablers that support economic growth, accelerate innovation and strengthen the country's global competitiveness.

His Highness added: "AI is a central pillar in our development journey moving forward and developing our digital capabilities creates the ecosystem needed to harness its potential and ensure that every institution in this country, public and private, are empowered to build and innovate with AI, at the scale the coming decade will demand, with absolute confidence in the efficiency of the infrastructure beneath it."

His Highness concluded that the UAE's ambition extends beyond merely keeping pace with technological transformations. The country aspires to actively contribute to the creation and development of these technologies, noting that high-impact projects in digital infrastructure enhance the country's readiness for the future and cement its position as a global hub for advanced technology and AI.

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan also witnessed the launch of etisalat's 50th anniversary celebrations, unveiling the group's new vision to become a leading AI-powered and enabling telco as it steps forward under 'etisalat' – the name trusted by its customers for fifty years.

This project is the group's first major commitment under its new strategy, which is built around four business engines: telco, AI and business solutions, infrastructure, and fintech.

His Excellency Jassem Mohamed Bu Ataba Alzaabi, Chairman of etisalat group, said: "This project reflects our conviction that the UAE should not simply adopt AI, but govern it and build with it. That requires digital infrastructure at a scale that would prepare us for the future."

His Excellency added: "Moving international connectivity from 20 terabits per second to more than 500 is a strategic step to address the growing challenges facing global data processing and data flow, particularly given the tremendous advancements in AI, and enhances the flexibility and reliability of the infrastructure to meet the requirements of UAE's AI campuses, global cloud providers, and the group's operations and customers across its markets. Delivered through diversified routes and low-latency design, the project is set to keep the country's connection to the global digital economy fast, direct and resilient, while ensuring the UAE's digital sovereignty."

His Excellency concluded: "This is the same commitment that has guided this group for fifty years. We marked that anniversary this week by setting out what the next era asks of us, and this project is our answer. In every generation of technology, etisalat has built the infrastructure the nation depends on, ensuring high flexibility and resiliency across all our markets. AI is the defining technology of this generation, and the principle has not changed."

etisalat group operates across 38 countries and serves more than 250 million subscribers, giving the project reach well beyond the UAE and connecting national infrastructure directly to the global digital ecosystem.

The project also supports the UAE's ambition to become a global hub for advanced technology and AI, reinforcing the nation's digital competitiveness and enabling public and private institutions to deploy AI at scale with confidence in the infrastructure that carries it.

By PR Newswire

etisalat

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Etisalat Digital Infrastructure UAE

Related Contents

Vietnam’s finance sector moves to build an AI-driven digital ecosystem

Vietnam’s finance sector moves to build an AI-driven digital ecosystem

SWI Group commits 80 percent capital to digital infrastructure

SWI Group commits 80 percent capital to digital infrastructure

Vietnamese tourists gain easier access to Dubai

Vietnamese tourists gain easier access to Dubai

Malaysia greenlights Neolix for first-cohort autonomous delivery sandbox trials

Malaysia greenlights Neolix for first-cohort autonomous delivery sandbox trials

How should Vietnam approach renewed oil market volatility?

How should Vietnam approach renewed oil market volatility?

UAE retail giant steps up procurement of Vietnamese produce

UAE retail giant steps up procurement of Vietnamese produce

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

YYForce opens robotics training center for service robots in Singapore

YYForce opens robotics training center for service robots in Singapore

Vivo launches X500 flagship smartphone series with ZEISS lens

Vivo launches X500 flagship smartphone series with ZEISS lens

SUSS MicroTec enters wafer cleaning market with GT200 system

SUSS MicroTec enters wafer cleaning market with GT200 system

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

YYForce opens robotics training center for service robots in Singapore

YYForce opens robotics training center for service robots in Singapore

Vivo launches X500 flagship smartphone series with ZEISS lens

Vivo launches X500 flagship smartphone series with ZEISS lens

VinFast VF 3 wins electric vehicle title in Indonesia

VinFast VF 3 wins electric vehicle title in Indonesia

Skyro launches customizable cashback rewards platform in the Philippines

Skyro launches customizable cashback rewards platform in the Philippines

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia Ansarada
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020