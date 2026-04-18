Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Penetrium Bioscience claims breakthrough in cancer metastasis mechanism

April 18, 2026 | 20:56
(0) user say
The biotechnology company announced discovery addressing the 137-year-old seed-and-soil theory of tumor spread, potentially enabling new targeted therapies.

SEOUL, South Korea, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Penetrium Bioscience (KOSDAQ 187660) today announced compelling new scientific evidence demonstrating, for the first time at the cellular level, the underlying mechanism behind the long-standing "Seed & Soil" theory originally proposed by Stephen Paget in 1889. The findings reveal how pathological tumor microenvironments ("soil") fundamentally limit the efficacy of targeted therapies—and how Penetrium's novel approach overcomes this barrier.

The data, presented ahead of the company's participation at AACR 2026, introduce a paradigm-shifting mechanism that directly addresses the long-standing challenge of sub-lethal drug exposure, a key driver of therapeutic resistance in oncology.

A Fundamental Shift: From Targeting Cancer Cells to Normalizing the Tumor Ecosystem

For decades, oncology drug development has focused primarily on targeting cancer cells ("seed") through genetic and molecular pathways. However, new findings presented by Penetrium Bioscience demonstrate that the true origin of resistance lies in the tumor microenvironment ("soil"), which prevents drugs from reaching effective cytotoxic concentrations.

"The central flaw in modern oncology has been the assumption that resistance originates within the cancer cell itself," said Professor Jinho Choy, keynote presenter of a scientific symposium held at the National Press Club in Seoul. "In reality, the tumor microenvironment creates a protective barrier that reduces drug exposure to sub-lethal levels—triggering adaptive resistance."

Penetrium's mechanism directly targets this barrier. By modulating pathological macrophages and cancer-associated fibroblasts (CAFs), the therapy disrupts the tumor's protective ecosystem, enabling co-administered therapies to achieve full lethal concentrations at the tumor site.

This approach not only enhances therapeutic efficacy but also prevents the emergence of adaptive resistance at its source.

Independent Validation Confirms Mechanistic Consistency

The findings were independently validated through collaborative studies conducted by Seoul National University Hospital and KAIST (Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology). These studies confirmed that Penetrium's observed effects in pathological models are fully consistent with prior RNA sequencing (RNA-seq) data derived from pancreatic cancer organoids.

This alignment provides strong evidence that Penetrium's mechanism is not limited to a specific tumor type, but rather represents a broadly applicable platform for microenvironment normalization across multiple cancers.

Addressing the "Sub-Lethal Dose" Problem at Its Root

A critical implication of this research is the resolution of the "sub-lethal dose" dilemma—where insufficient drug exposure leads to incomplete tumor killing and subsequent resistance.

By dismantling the tumor's physical and biological defense systems, Penetrium enables therapies to reach effective lethal concentrations, thereby:

  • Eliminating the conditions that foster adaptive resistance
  • Enhancing the durability of existing targeted therapies
  • Potentially restoring efficacy to blockbuster drugs limited by resistance

Strategic Positioning as a Global Combination Therapy Partner

"Penetrium is not designed to compete with existing therapies, but to unlock their full potential," said Dr. Won-Dong Cho, Chairman & CEO of Penetrium Bioscience. "We see significant opportunities to partner with global pharmaceutical companies to restore and extend the value of targeted therapies that have been constrained by resistance."

The company is actively pursuing strategic collaborations with global biopharma partners to integrate Penetrium into combination therapy regimens across oncology indications.

Global Debut at AACR 2026

Penetrium Bioscience will present its full dataset and global clinical development roadmap at AACR 2026 Annual Meeting in San Diego, engaging with leading oncology experts and multinational pharmaceutical companies.

The company aims to position Penetrium as a first-in-class microenvironment-normalizing platform capable of redefining therapeutic strategies across oncology and beyond.

By PR Newswire

Penetrium Bioscience

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Penetrium Bioscience cancer metastasis

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

EFGH forms Vietnam blockchain infrastructure joint venture

EFGH forms Vietnam blockchain infrastructure joint venture

Latest News

EFGH forms Vietnam blockchain infrastructure joint venture

EFGH forms Vietnam blockchain infrastructure joint venture

Penetrium Bioscience claims breakthrough in cancer metastasis mechanism

Penetrium Bioscience claims breakthrough in cancer metastasis mechanism

Building stocks draw interest as public investment ramps up

Building stocks draw interest as public investment ramps up

Singapore to expand VSIP presence in Vietnam to 30 parks

Singapore to expand VSIP presence in Vietnam to 30 parks

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020