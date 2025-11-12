Peikko Showcased Precast Connection Technologies at BCA-SCAL Seminar 2025 in Singapore

SINGAPORE, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Peikko Group Corporation, a global forerunner in innovative concrete connections and composite structures, took part at the joint Seminar organized by the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) and the Singapore Contractors Association Ltd (SCAL), under the title "Elevating Productivity through Innovative Construction Methods and Advanced Technologies". The event was held on 4 November 2025 at BCA Braddell Campus, Singapore.

The seminar, organized by BCA Academy in collaboration with SCAL, brought together over 150 industry professionals including developers, consultants, contractors and solution providers from the built-environment sector. The participants explored how advanced manufacturing and assembly, prefabrication, modular construction and digital technologies are shaping the future lean construction and productivity.

A key highlight of the day was Peikko's precast mock-up station, which attracted strong interest from visitors keen to see how Peikko's connection solutions can improve installation speed, enhance on-site safety and reduce manpower. Mechanical connectors used for mock-up offers free-standing, props and scaffolding free installation of precast frame. Dry/mechanical joint eliminated wet/CIP casting of joints on site.

Exposition also showed application of architectural precast concrete elements, proving that prefabricated structures can be robust and same time esthetical.

As part of the program, Mr. Topi Laiho, Business Manager at Peikko, delivered a presentation entitled "Challenges and Solutions in Mechanical Connection Adoption Across Building Typologies", reflecting the company's long-standing expertise in mechanical connections for precast construction.

The seminar emphasized that the construction industry is undergoing a paradigm shift, where modularity, prefabrication and digital integration have become essential for productivity gains. Speakers from a variety of organizations underlined the need to combine innovative construction methods with advanced technologies in order to create sustainable, more efficient building practices and meet growing industry demand.

Peikko's participation underscored its strategic focus on partnering in regions where productivity, sustainability and quality are becoming key differentiators. Through its involvement in the BCA-SCAL Seminar, Peikko highlighted how its mechanical connections align with the direction of Advanced Precast Concrete Systems (APCS).

"Peikko was delighted to take part in this major industry event," said Topi Laiho, Business Manager, Peikko Group Corporation. "This platform allowed us not only to share our global experience in precast connections but also to engage with industry leaders in Singapore and across the region on how to overcome adoption challenges in mechanical connections and drive productivity gains. Seminars like this are critical as industry shifts towards modular and prefabricated construction methods that Peikko has been forerunner for decades with our connections and integrated systems. We looked forward to demonstrating the value our solutions bring to the built environment in Asia-Pacific. "

Peikko thanks BCA and SCAL for hosting an excellent event and to all participants who stopped by to connect with the Peikko team. The company remains committed to supporting the precast and hybrid construction community in Singapore and across the region.

For more information, visit www.peikko.com.