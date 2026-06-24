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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Frontera, Kupari launch strategic sale of Piedras Verdes copper mine

June 24, 2026 | 09:29
(0) user say
Frontera Copper Corporation and Kupari Investments have commenced a formal strategic sale process for their jointly owned Piedras Verdes Copper Mine Complex located in Sonora, Mexico.

MEXICO CITY, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Frontera Copper Corporation, S.A.P.I. de CV and Kupari Investments Ltd. ("Kupari"), collectively the "Companies", announced today that Frontera Copper Corporation ("Frontera"), and Kupari Metals A.G., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kupari, have commenced a strategic sale process for the Piedras Verdes mine complex. Any mention of the Piedras Verdes mine complex refers to 100% of the equity in both Frontera and Kupari Metals. The Companies have retained BMO Capital Markets as financial advisor and Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP as legal advisor in connection with the process.

Piedras Verdes is a producing copper mine located in the stable and mining-friendly state of Sonora, Mexico, with nearby access to supportive infrastructure and a skilled workforce. As a result of copper supply shortages due to continued strong copper demand, secular electrification trends, and lengthy development processes, management believes that a sale today has the potential to generate significant proceeds, while acquirers can benefit from immediate commercial production and expansion opportunities.

BMO Capital Markets has begun speaking with a number of prospective acquirers and the Companies will be opening a data room with confidential information to potential acquirers who have entered into satisfactory confidentiality agreements.

By PR Newswire

Frontera Copper Corporation

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TagTag:
Frontera Kupari Strategic sale process Copper mine complex Frontera Copper Corporation

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