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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Asia's largest Roblox studio raises $2.7M, joins official Roblox Incubator 2026

June 24, 2026 | 10:01
(0) user say
Versework, Asia's largest Roblox UGC game developer, has secured $2.7 million from Altos Ventures and gained selection into the official Roblox Incubator 2026, a flagship programme run directly by Roblox HQ.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Versework, Asia's largest Roblox User-Generated Content (UGC) game developer and accelerator, today announced a dual milestone: its selection for the official Roblox Incubator 2026 — a flagship program run directly by Roblox HQ — and a $2.7 million investment from Altos Ventures, one of Roblox's earliest institutional backers. The $2.7 million investment from Altos Ventures brings Versework's total funding to approximately $7.5 million to date. The simultaneous recognition from both Roblox headquarters and a foundational platform investor marks Versework as the defining Asian studio in the rapidly expanding global UGC gaming market.

Versework, Asias Largest Roblox Studio, Enters Official Roblox Incubator and Raises $2.7M from Altos Ventures
Versework, Asia's Largest Roblox Studio, Enters Official Roblox Incubator and Raises $2.7M from Altos Ventures

First Asian Studio Selected for Roblox's Official Incubator Program

The Roblox Incubator is a highly competitive program that selects top-tier global developers to provide direct business development, technical, and publishing support. Versework's selection is the first by an Asian studio in the program's history.

Versework entered the program with its upcoming 'CookieRun: Braverse TCG' Roblox project. Reflecting the strategic importance of this partnership, Versework CEO Youngkun Yoon was also selected for the Asan Voyager program and is currently in San Francisco conducting direct collaborative meetings with Roblox leadership.

Strategic Backing from Global Accelerator and Early Roblox Investor Altos Ventures

The validation from Roblox HQ coincides with a $2.7 million sole investment from Altos Ventures. Operating as a globally recognized accelerator with a broad portfolio spanning Asia and North America, Altos Ventures was also an early investor in Roblox itself, giving the firm a deep, foundational understanding of the global UGC gaming ecosystem. Altos Ventures committed the capital based on Versework's potential to become the defining player representing Asia in this rapidly expanding market.

The investment comes amid explosive growth for the Roblox platform. As of Q3 2025, Roblox reported 151.5 million daily active users —a 70% year-over-year increase—with user engagement reaching 396 billion hours and revenue jumping 48% to $1.359 billion. Within this ecosystem, Versework stands out as one of the few Asian studios successfully competing with top-tier Western developers.

Proven Track Record of Hit IP and Financial Performance

Versework's growth is driven by its strong internal intellectual property. Its flagship title, 'Sols RNG', has surpassed 2 billion cumulative plays, establishing itself as a permanent fixture in the global top 10-20 rankings on Roblox. This represents the highest traffic volume achieved by any Roblox title developed by a Korean studio.

The company is expanding its portfolio with two highly anticipated titles: a Roblox adaptation of the globally recognized 'CookieRun: Braverse TCG' IP, and a collaborative project with GH's, a gaming animation creator with 27 million global subscribers.

Financially, Versework demonstrated both scalability and profitability by generating approximately $7.3 million in revenue alongside positive operating income in 2025. The company expects steep revenue acceleration in the second half of 2026, driven by Roblox's 42% DevEx (Developer Exchange) rate increase for age-verified US creators over 18, which took effect on June 8.

The DevEx program allows Roblox developers to convert their in-platform earnings into real-world currency, and the rate increase directly amplifies Versework's monetization potential.

Vision for Sustainable Regional Creator Infrastructure

Beyond game development, Versework functions as an accelerator dedicated to discovering and nurturing UGC talent across Asia. Through its proprietary incubator track, the company provides emerging developers with design mentorship, global publishing infrastructure, and residential support near its headquarters, establishing 'UGC Game Creator' as a viable, high-growth career path in the region.

"The headroom for growth in the global Roblox ecosystem is still in its infancy, and we have already proven with Sols RNG that regional talent can achieve top-tier global status," said Young-Gun Yoon, CEO of Versework. "Our selection for the Roblox Incubator and the backing from Altos Ventures validate our vision. Our goal is to make Asia a recognized powerhouse in the global UGC economy — and Sols RNG has already proven that's possible."

"Versework has demonstrated rare capabilities in the UGC space by delivering world-class traffic through Sols RNG while maintaining strict profitability," a representative from Altos Ventures stated. "Their entry into the official Roblox Incubator is a clear signal of their global competitiveness. We are pleased to partner with them long-term as they empower regional creators to take center stage in the global market."

By PR Newswire

Versework

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TagTag:
Roblox studio Roblox Incubator 2026 Official Roblox Incubator UserGenerated Content

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