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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

TriNetX LIVE network crosses 300 million patients in global healthcare data milestone

June 24, 2026 | 10:33
(0) user say
TriNetX LIVE has surpassed 300 million patients on its real-world data network, expanding access to clinically rich, globally representative evidence for pharmaceutical companies, academic researchers, and health-tech innovators.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNetX, the world's leading federated health data network, today announced that its TriNetX LIVE™ network has surpassed 300 million patients, a single, federated source of EHR-native real-world data spanning 240+ healthcare organizations and 13,000+ sites worldwide. The milestone expands the decision-grade evidence available to organizations working to improve patient care.

Real-world data have historically been fragmented. Discovery teams use one source, trial design teams another, and post-market safety another, with each handoff costing time and introducing inconsistency. A single, harmonized 300-million-patient network supports every stage, from hypothesis generation and target identification in early discovery to recruitment, comparative effectiveness, label expansion, and pharmacovigilance after launch.

"Three hundred million is a milestone, not a destination," said Steve Lethbridge, Senior Vice President of Global Healthcare Partnerships at TriNetX. "What 300 million patients enables matters more than the number itself. Wherever in the healthcare ecosystem someone is making decisions that affect patient outcomes, the difference between a defensible decision and a guess comes down to whether the data are trusted, current, clinically rich, and global. That is what this network delivers."

The network's fastest growth is happening outside the U.S. Of the roughly 52 million patients added April 2025–April 2026, the majority came from international markets. The network now spans 186 million patients in the U.S., 72 million across EMEA, 23 million in Latin America, and 21 million in APAC.

That international breadth is not incidental. It is built into how the network operates. Rather than aggregated extracts repackaged by an intermediary, the TriNetX LIVE™ network is live and bi-directional: data flow continuously from EHR systems at participating healthcare organizations, refreshed in near real time and with full clinical context intact.

Request a demo to see how the TriNetX LIVE™ network can help your organization turn real-world data into decision-grade evidence.

Learn more at www.trinetx.com or follow TriNetX on LinkedIn.

By PR Newswire

TriNetX

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TagTag:
TriNetX LIVE TriNetX LIVE network Global healthcare data Realworld data network

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