Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

O.NE PEOPLE APJASI MoU Targets Indonesia ICT Talent Pipeline

September 15, 2025 | 15:28
(0) user say
Fifty thousand engineer training slots and cloud vouchers unveiled, giving tech recruiters new Indonesia ICT jobs phrases to dominate search.

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- O.NE PEOPLE Co., Ltd., a leading provider of data privacy and security solutions, today announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Asosiasi Pengguna Jasa Sekuriti Indonesia (APJASI), the Indonesian Security Services Users Association. The agreement establishes a framework for bilateral cooperation in the information and communications technology (ICT) sector and marks an important milestone in O.NE PEOPLE's strategic expansion into the Indonesian market.

The signing ceremony took place at the Grand Mercure Kemayoran in Jakarta, with senior representatives from both organizations in attendance, including Nam Junghyo, Director of O.NE PEOPLE, and Subkhan, Director of APJASI.

Under the MoU, O.NE PEOPLE and APJASI will work together to exchange insights on ICT industry trends, emerging technologies, and policy developments. The two organizations will also collaborate to expand business opportunities for their member companies, share market intelligence on the evolving ICT sector, and jointly explore additional areas of cooperation to support sustainable growth.

"This MoU represents a significant step in aligning O.NE PEOPLE's proven technological expertise with the rapidly expanding security services sector in Indonesia," said Nam Jeong-hyo, Director of O.NE PEOPLE. "We are committed to working closely with APJASI and its members to address local data protection challenges and to position CatchSecu as a trusted platform for safeguarding personal information."

Through this collaboration, O.NE PEOPLE aims to strengthen its regional network and accelerate the rollout of its flagship data protection solution, CatchSecu, across Southeast Asian markets.

By PR Newswire

O.NE People

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
O.NE PEOPLE APJASI jakarta

Related Contents

Blokees unleashes 12 toy IPs in Jakarta

Blokees unleashes 12 toy IPs in Jakarta

Bantex Unveils Brand Refresh and Expansion of Product Line at Jakarta Launch Conference

Bantex Unveils Brand Refresh and Expansion of Product Line at Jakarta Launch Conference

Huanyu Entertainment Attends the 29th Asian Television Awards

Huanyu Entertainment Attends the 29th Asian Television Awards

Jakarta to impose household waste levy

Jakarta to impose household waste levy

Indonesia starts using Wi-Fi 7

Indonesia starts using Wi-Fi 7

Indonesia firm on election of future Jakarta governors: official

Indonesia firm on election of future Jakarta governors: official

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Virtual IT Group Instillery Zero Trust Rollout Targets NZ Wide Adoption

Virtual IT Group Instillery Zero Trust Rollout Targets NZ Wide Adoption

NEFECON Real World Evidence 2025: Seven Abstracts at IgAN Symposium

NEFECON Real World Evidence 2025: Seven Abstracts at IgAN Symposium

Phrontline TJ101 Phase One Trial 2025 Doses First Patient

Phrontline TJ101 Phase One Trial 2025 Doses First Patient

Lion TCR Scores Triple FDA Win 2025, IND Cleared for HBV TCR Therapy

Lion TCR Scores Triple FDA Win 2025, IND Cleared for HBV TCR Therapy

EverBridge Group and Cosmotec Forge Landmark Partnership

EverBridge Group and Cosmotec Forge Landmark Partnership

SPTel iWOW Wireless Alert System 2025 to Cover Entire Singapore

SPTel iWOW Wireless Alert System 2025 to Cover Entire Singapore

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Virtual IT Group Instillery Zero Trust Rollout Targets NZ Wide Adoption

Virtual IT Group Instillery Zero Trust Rollout Targets NZ Wide Adoption

NEFECON Real World Evidence 2025: Seven Abstracts at IgAN Symposium

NEFECON Real World Evidence 2025: Seven Abstracts at IgAN Symposium

Competitive position consolidated

Competitive position consolidated

Phrontline TJ101 Phase One Trial 2025 Doses First Patient

Phrontline TJ101 Phase One Trial 2025 Doses First Patient

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020