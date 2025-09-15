O.NE PEOPLE APJASI MoU Targets Indonesia ICT Talent Pipeline

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- O.NE PEOPLE Co., Ltd., a leading provider of data privacy and security solutions, today announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Asosiasi Pengguna Jasa Sekuriti Indonesia (APJASI), the Indonesian Security Services Users Association. The agreement establishes a framework for bilateral cooperation in the information and communications technology (ICT) sector and marks an important milestone in O.NE PEOPLE's strategic expansion into the Indonesian market.

The signing ceremony took place at the Grand Mercure Kemayoran in Jakarta, with senior representatives from both organizations in attendance, including Nam Junghyo, Director of O.NE PEOPLE, and Subkhan, Director of APJASI.

Under the MoU, O.NE PEOPLE and APJASI will work together to exchange insights on ICT industry trends, emerging technologies, and policy developments. The two organizations will also collaborate to expand business opportunities for their member companies, share market intelligence on the evolving ICT sector, and jointly explore additional areas of cooperation to support sustainable growth.

"This MoU represents a significant step in aligning O.NE PEOPLE's proven technological expertise with the rapidly expanding security services sector in Indonesia," said Nam Jeong-hyo, Director of O.NE PEOPLE. "We are committed to working closely with APJASI and its members to address local data protection challenges and to position CatchSecu as a trusted platform for safeguarding personal information."

Through this collaboration, O.NE PEOPLE aims to strengthen its regional network and accelerate the rollout of its flagship data protection solution, CatchSecu, across Southeast Asian markets.