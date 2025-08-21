Blokees unleashes 12 toy IPs in Jakarta

SHANGHAI, Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From August 20 to 22, 2025, the Assembly Character Toys brand Blokees made its debut at the 2025 Indonesia International Toys Expo. Blokees exhibited over 50 model kits that are based on world-renowned IPs such as Ultraman, Transformers, Naruto, Minions, and Hero Infinity. In addition, nearly ten new model kits made their global debut on display.

With its rich and diverse product lineup, Blokees effectively meets the needs of players across a wide range of age groups and preferences. The booth attracted substantial interest from distributors and quickly became one of the highlights of the entire event.

Blokees' new product was filled with highlights. Its Minions Mokoo Series 02: Summer Bello made its world debut at the exhibition, featuring six characters that embody the essence of a summer atmosphere. Stuart and Phil are depicted holding ukuleles, while Bob and Carl sport swimming rings. Kevin and Dave, transformed into tourists, are dressed in sunglasses, beach shorts, garlands, and water cups—offering an unexpected delight to devoted Minions fans.

Blokees' Transformer Defender Version Series Devastator became the focus of the event due to its innovation. As the first combiner character in the history of the Transformers IP, the Blokees' R&D team, through multiple rounds of optimization, faithfully captured the character form of Devastator. Players only need to collect all six Digger Team vehicle products from the Blokees' Transformer Defender Version Series 01, 02, and 03 to exchange for the "Devastator Pack" and easily achieve Devastator. Behind this innovation is Blokees' robust R&D system, supported by over 500 patents, underscoring the brand's strong innovation capabilities and core competitive edge.

In addition to its diverse product lineup, Blokees is enhancing regional engagement through BFC culture. At the exhibition, Blokees exhibited BFC works from Indonesian BFC creators, demonstrating a profound co-creation between the brand and its users.

Through its "Universally appealing；Stepwise pricing；Globally promoting" strategy, Blokees has achieved significant breakthroughs in multiple international markets, including Southeast Asia, Europe, North America, and Latin America. Blokees is promoting Chinese Assembly Character Toys onto the global stage.