Novogene says US DoD erroneously listed it on 1260H list

BEIJING, June 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 8, 2026, the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) erroneously designated Novogene Co., Ltd. on its Section 1260H list under the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2021. This designation is factually incorrect.

Novogene is an independent, publicly listed enterprise with no state ownership or control. We are not a Chinese military associated company — neither upon an objective review of the facts, nor under the statutory designation criteria for the Section 1260H list under U.S. law. Novogene has no ownership, control, beneficial ownership, affiliation, or relationship whatsoever with any military, intelligence, or other entities as contemplated under Section 1260H of the NDAA FY2021.

We have formally initiated the process to seek removal from the list and will pursue every available avenue to correct this error. Novogene has proactively engaged with relevant U.S. authorities to clarify the facts and will take all necessary measures to protect our company and global stakeholders' legitimate rights and interests.

Novogene remains committed to advancing genomics and improving life. We will continue to serve life sciences research and clinical markets, partnering with universities, scientific institutions, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, and agricultural enterprises globally. Our operations, service delivery, and partnerships worldwide remain fully unaffected, and we are committed to honoring all existing and future commitments.