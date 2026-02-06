Monport Highlights Laser Engraving Valentine's Trend

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Valentine's Day approaches, Monport Laser is highlighting how desktop laser engravers, industrial CO2 laser engraver cutting machines, and fiber laser engravers are increasingly used for customized gifts and personalized products. The company's Valentine's Day Sale, running Feb. 5 through Feb. 16, 2026, combines reward points, sitewide discounts, and product-specific inclusions, aligning with the growing trend of customizable Valentine's Day gifts.

Laser engraving technology, once primarily used in industrial applications, is now popular among small businesses, hobbyists, and online creators. It allows consumers to craft one-of-a-kind gifts, including engraved jewelry, wooden plaques, acrylic keepsakes, and metal accessories. These personalized products are becoming a key element of Valentine's Day gifting trends.

"Laser engraving enables makers and consumers to add names, dates, and custom designs to gifts, transforming ordinary items into meaningful keepsakes," said Monport CEO.

Laser Engraving Technology for Valentine's Day Personalization

Laser engraving technology has expanded from industrial applications to small business, artisan, and hobbyist markets. CO2 laser engraving machines are commonly used for softer materials such as wood, leather, acrylic, and glass, enabling creation of personalized plaques, keepsake boxes, photo frames, and acrylic love tokens.

Fiber laser engraver, in contrast, are optimized for metals, supporting precise marking for engraved rings, bracelets, keychains, and metal accessories. Together, these technologies allow creators to produce personalized gifts with detailed names, dates, or custom messages — aligning with the increasing consumer demand for differentiated Valentine's Day presents.

Monport Valentine's Day Laser Machine Discount

Reward Points and Sitewide Discount

Reward points: Customers earn 5% of the order value for future purchases.

Sitewide discount: Automatic 6% off eligible laser engraver machines and accessories, automatically applied at checkout.

Machine-Specific Discounts and Inclusions

GPro Series Fiber Laser Engravers Excluded from general machine sitewide discounts. Instant $500 price reduction on all GPro Series Fiber Laser Engravers.. Suitable for creating custom wooden and acrylic Valentine's gifts.



Fiber Laser Engravers GT 200W Fiber Laser: Free 6W Diode Laser, ideal for engraved metal jewelry and small keepsakes. GT Fiber Laser (excluding GT 200): Free F-theta Lens for precision metal marking. GM & GM Pro Series Fiber Laser: Free F-theta Lens, supporting detailed metal engraving such as bracelets or keychains.



CO2 Laser Engraving Machines Mega Series Desktop Laser Engraver: Free LightBurn Software for workflow management and creative design on wood, acrylic, and leather. CO2 Industrial Laser Engraver: Free 2 Laser Marking Sprays and Cooling Liquid for medium-scale Valentine's gift production. Effi Series Industrial CO2 Laser Cutting Machine: Free 3 Laser Marking Sprays and Rotary Axis Attachment, enabling cylindrical engraving such as mugs or bottles. Reno Series Desktop Laser Engraver: Free Laser Safety Glasses and 2 Laser Marking Sprays, suited for small-scale personalized projects.



Accessories Mega Conveyor Belt: Excluded from general accessory discounts but receives instant $100 price reduction ( $899.99 → $799.99 ).



Implications for Small Businesses and Makers

The combination of desktop laser engravers, fiber laser engravers, and CO2 laser engraving machines provides makers, small businesses, and artisans with tools to create high-quality, customized Valentine's Day gifts. CO2 lasers are ideal for wood, leather, and acrylic materials, while fiber lasers enable precision engraving on metals. This alignment of technology and seasonal demand supports both creative production workflows and small-scale commercial applications.

Celebrate Valentine's Day with a gift that tells a story. With Monport's laser engraving solutions, your gifts become personal, meaningful, and unforgettable.

For more information and to explore the full collection of CO2 laser and fiber laser engravers, visit Monport Laser official website.

Website: https://www.monportlaser.com/