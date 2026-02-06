Corporate

VARON Promotes Respiratory Health in Philippines

February 06, 2026 | 14:59
(0) user say
The oxygen concentrator brand encouraged Filipino consumers to demonstrate care through respiratory wellness products for Valentine's Day.

MANILA, Philippines, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Valentine's Day is traditionally associated with flowers and chocolates, but health experts encourage Filipinos to also prioritize well-being for themselves and their loved ones. Respiratory health is increasingly important as more people manage chronic conditions, recover from illness, or maintain active lifestyles amid environmental challenges.

VARON Philippines marks the occasion by promoting oxygen care as a meaningful way to show love, emphasizing mobility, comfort, and peace of mind.

Love and Health: Caring Beyond Gifts

Beyond traditional gifts, Valentine's Day is an opportunity to demonstrate lasting care through health. Investing in respiratory wellness supports independence, daily activity, and confidence, allowing families to enjoy more meaningful moments together.

"Love is about showing care in ways that last," VARON CEO said. "This Valentine's Day, we want to make it easier for families to invest in health, independence and everyday wellness."

Sitewide 15% OFF, With Special 20% Valentine's Deals

During the promotion, all VARON oxygen concentrators are available at 15% off, except for the following models and bundles, which are discounted at 20%:

  • VH-2 Pro home oxygen concentrator
  • VP-2 Pulse flow portable oxygen concentrator
  • VP-6 Continuous portable oxygen concentrator
  • VL-1 + 5000mAh Battery Bundle
  • VL-2 + 5000mAh Battery Bundle

New Technologies Supporting Everyday Wellness

VARON continues to expand its lineup with machines designed for comfort, efficiency and ease of use.

  • VH-2 Pro home oxygen concentrator: Adjustable continuous-flow oxygen supply (93±3% at 1–2 L/min) with nebulization, oxygen purification, and a large LED display for easy monitoring.
  • Serene 3 home oxygen concentrator with wheels: High-purity oxygen (93±3% at 1–3 L/min) with nebulizer, large humidification bottle, quiet operation, and caster wheels for in-home mobility.

Battery Bundles: More Freedom, Better Value

VARON emphasized that the VL-1 and VL-2 battery bundles offer the most cost-effective option for users who prioritize mobility and portability.

With an extra 5000mAh battery included, these bundles allow for extended use without frequent recharging making them especially valuable for travel, outdoor activities, emergencies and active lifestyles.

Health as an Act of Love

As more Filipinos view health as a shared responsibility, Valentine's Day serves as an opportunity to reflect on choices that support long-term well-being.

The Valentine's Day initiative is available for a limited time through VARON's official website.

Media Contact:

VARON Oxygen Solutions

Email: support@varoninc.ph

Website: https://varoninc.ph/

By PR Newswire

Varon oxygen concentrator

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
VARON VARON Philippines Respiratory health

