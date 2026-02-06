EX3 Establishes AI Labs for HR Innovation

LONDON, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EX3, a strategic SAP partner and global provider of payroll and HR solutions, today announced the launch of EX3 AI Labs, a dedicated innovation hub designed to accelerate research, product development, and real-world AI application for clients worldwide.

The launch of AI Labs follows a period of rapid global expansion for EX3, including the establishment of its India operations as a regional hub for the Asia-Pacific (APAC) market, and the introduction of a new C-suite leadership structure to support international growth. Together, these advancements position EX3 to deliver truly global, AI-driven solutions at scale.

A Strategic Investment in Next-Generation AI

EX3 AI Labs represents a significant investment in next-generation artificial intelligence to support innovation across payroll, HR, and broader enterprise processes. The Labs will serve as a center of excellence for AI research, solution design, and product incubation, helping organisations unlock new levels of efficiency, insight, and automation.

"AI is transforming how businesses operate, and our clients are looking for practical, secure, high-impact solutions," said Luuk Sengers, CSO. "AI Labs enables us to innovate faster and deliver intelligent tools that drive real value."

Purpose & Vision

EX3 AI Labs focuses on accelerating innovation through cutting-edge artificial intelligence, empowering EX3 and its clients with intelligent solutions that drive efficiency, insight, and transformation. By rethinking traditional workflows and embedding intelligent agents, EX3 aims to help organisations modernise the way they manage payroll and HR operations.

The vision is to become a leading center of excellence for AI research and application—where advanced ideas are transformed into scalable, impactful technologies that redefine how organisations work, collaborate, and deliver value.

Innovation Pipeline and Early Product Initiatives

EX3 AI Labs is advancing multiple AI-driven initiatives, including:

AI-enhanced product development workflows, applying intelligent automation to accelerate delivery cycles.

A reimagined approach to implementation, exploring how AI can streamline configuration, analysis, and decision-making.

A growing portfolio of use cases focused on automation, insight generation, and intelligent orchestration across the employee lifecycle.

These developments form the foundation of a long-term roadmap to bring scalable, practical AI capabilities to EX3 customers.

Building a World-Class AI Team

Led by Luuk Sengers, EX3 AI Labs brings together experienced AI engineers, UX specialists, and domain experts from across EX3's global operations. The multidisciplinary team blends deep functional expertise with cutting-edge AI innovation to create solutions that are both powerful and enterprise-ready.

EX3 is continuing to expand the team with new talent across engineering, design, and product disciplines as demand for AI-driven transformation grows.

A Clear Signal of EX3's Market Ambition

The launch of AI Labs marks a significant milestone in EX3's growth strategy and underscores the organisation's commitment to being at the forefront of enterprise AI adoption.

"AI Labs is a strong statement of where EX3 is heading," said Jas Rai, CEO. "We are investing heavily in innovation to help our clients become more efficient, more resilient, and more future-ready."

EX3 will share further updates on AI capabilities, partnerships, and product releases throughout 2026.

https://www.weareex3.com/