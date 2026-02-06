Field Medical Shares PULSE Trial Results

CARDIFF-BY-THE-SEA, Calif., Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Field Medical, Inc., a clinical-stage medical technology company advancing pulsed field ablation (PFA) solutions for complex cardiac arrhythmias, today announced the presentation of late breaking clinical trial data from the first-in-human Field PULSE study at the 31st Annual International AF Symposium 2026, held February 5–7 in Boston.

Field PULSE evaluates a novel high-voltage, sub-second pulsed field waveform delivered through Field Medical's FieldForce™ Ablation System and Catheter, a focal, contact-sensing catheter, enabling instantaneous ablation through point-by-point energy delivery without reliance on prolonged tissue-catheter contact. The study was selected for a Late Breaking Clinical Trial (LBCT) presentation.

"By eliminating the need for sustained tissue-catheter contact, sub-second pulsed field delivery enables both efficient point-by-point ablation and individualized lesion sets," said Vivek Y. Reddy, M.D., principal investigator of Field PULSE and electrophysiologist at Mount Sinai, New York. "This approach preserves the flexibility physicians expect from focal ablation while delivering the procedural efficiency associated with pulsed field technologies."

Study Highlights

Instantaneous energy delivery: Lesions created in less than 200 milliseconds, enabling rapid point-by-point ablation

Procedural efficiency: Median bilateral pulmonary vein isolation (PVI) time of 12.5 minutes, with the fastest case completed in 7.7 minutes

PVI durability: Remapping demonstrated progressive improvement in PVI durability with the optimized waveform By vein: 94.2% By patient: 84.6%

Safety outcomes: No device-related serious adverse events No acute kidney injury, reported phrenic nerve palsy or clinically relevant hemolysis Among patients evaluated by brain MRI (n=14), no silent cerebral lesions (DWI+/FLAIR+) were observed



These findings extend Field Medical's body of clinical evidence of its high-voltage focal PFA approach beyond ventricular arrhythmias and into the development of therapy for atrial fibrillation (AF). Together with previously reported six-month first-in-human ventricular tachycardia (VT) data, the results support the emergence of a versatile ablation platform for all chambers of the heart, designed to enable focal PFA across atrial and ventricular substrates while preserving procedural efficiency.

"The Field PULSE results reinforce our approach of deliberately architecting focal PFA to address the fundamental limitations of existing methods, then validating its application through data," said Steven Mickelsen, M.D., founder and chief technology officer of Field Medical. "By delivering each ablation point in a fraction of a second, we reduce dependence on prolonged catheter stability, limit the impact of cardiac motion and establish a platform approach for treating complex arrhythmias."

The Field PULSE data were presented during the Late Breaking Clinical Trials Session I at AF Symposium 2026. Field Medical will be featured on Friday, February 6, from 7:30–8:30 a.m. during a scientific session on the biophysics of PFA for AF, including a presentation titled Maximizing Lesion Depth Using High Voltage PFA Waveform by Kenneth Ellenbogen, M.D., and during Case Transmission Session 6 on Saturday, February 7, from 7:30–9:30 a.m., highlighting AF Ablation Using a High-Voltage Field Medical PFA Catheter, presented by Vivek Reddy, M.D., using the FieldForce Ablation System and FieldForce Ablation Catheter.

For more information, visit www.fieldmedicalinc.com