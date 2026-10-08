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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Minitab launches campaign to combat illegal software use in Vietnam

October 08, 2026 | 15:54
(0) user say
Minitab, LLC, a global leader in data analysis, predictive analytics, and continuous process improvement, is stepping up efforts to combat illegal software use in Vietnam, supporting the government’s intensified copyright enforcement and helping businesses transition to genuine, properly licensed software.

In May, the Vietnam Copyright Office directed businesses and individuals to discontinue the use of unlicensed software and review their compliance with copyright regulations as part of a nationwide intellectual property enforcement initiative.

With more than 52 per cent of Vietnamese organisations reporting operational damage from cyberattacks, unpatched and unauthorised software can create additional entry points for attackers, making software compliance an increasingly important part of enterprise risk management. Minitab’s actions support this broader enforcement effort and reinforce the importance of secure, properly licensed software use.

“Illegal software use creates legal, security, and operational risks for businesses. Minitab is actively working with our partner, JYW Vina Co., Ltd., to help Vietnamese organisations review their licensing and transition to genuine Minitab software,” said Tony Lee, APAC regional senior sales director at Minitab. “Properly licensed customers benefit from authorised product updates, expert support, and training resources that help them get greater value from Minitab’s data analytics solutions.”

Minitab launches campaign to combat illegal software use in Vietnam
Photo: Minitab

For businesses in Vietnam, adopting genuine software is not only about meeting licensing requirements, it provides the foundation for secure, data-driven decision-making, operational efficiency, and long-term business resilience.

For more than 50 years, Minitab has supported global organisations in enhancing quality, optimising processes, reducing costs, and fostering innovation through data-driven approaches. Its solutions assist businesses in manufacturing, research and development, supply chain management, and operational excellence.

Utilising genuine Minitab solutions enables businesses to access the latest features and authorised updates, including artificial intelligence-powered natural language tools, receive professional technical support and comprehensive training, establish a reliable analytics environment across the organisation, and ensure ongoing compliance with software licensing requirements.

Minitab continues to invest in the Asia-Pacific region through its sales operations, support services, and authorised partner network, with regional offices in Australia, Hong Kong (China), Japan, and South Korea. In Vietnam, Minitab works with authorised reseller partners to provide localised assistance in selecting and deploying appropriate Minitab solutions and training employees to use them effectively.

Minitab is a global leader in data analytics solutions with over 50 years of experience helping organisations harness the power of their data to deliver high-quality products and services. By integrating statistical process analysis, predictive modeling, real-time monitoring, and continuous improvement solutions with embedded AI capabilities, Minitab helps organisations consolidate data, uncover insights, accelerate decision-making, and achieve measurable results. 

The world’s leading companies and institutions rely on Minitab to solve critical challenges and drive sustained performance improvements. Minitab serves customers in more than 100 countries.
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TagTag:
illegal software use copyright enforcement software compliance intellectual property enforcement data analytics solutions enterprise risk management authorised product updates

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