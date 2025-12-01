LiveSpo and pharmacy community tackle antibiotics abuse with new solutions

HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 November 2025 - More than 100 key players in the pharmaceutical retail sector, healthcare experts and wellness solution providers gathered at LiveSpo Summit 2025, held on November 26 in Ho Chi Minh City under the theme "Uniting Pharmacies – For a Future Without Antibiotics." The event focused on Vietnam's alarming levels of antibiotic abuse and discussed science-based approaches to promote more proactive healthcare approach. On the same day, LiveSpo inaugurated its Representative Office in Ho Chi Minh City to strengthen nationwide presence and enhance collaboration with pharmacy partners in the southern region.

LiveSpo Summit 2025, themed “Collaborating with the Pharmacy Community for a Future Without Antibiotics,” held on November 26 in Ho Chi Minh City (Source: LiveSpo).



During the Summit, experts and pharmacists shared market data, trends in the use of probiotic products, and shifts in consumer health behaviors. A key topic of interest was the high level of antibiotics use in Vietnam and the need to strengthen appropriate control measures.



According to the World Health Organization (WHO), nearly 270,000 deaths in Vietnam between 2020–2023 were associated with antimicrobial resistance (AMR) — a remarkably alarming burden. Data from the global SMART Antimicrobial Surveillance Program (IHMA) also shows that Vietnam has a carbapenemase-producing P. aeruginosa rate of 39.6% — the highest in the APAC region. Carbapenemase is an enzyme that destroys carbapenems, one of the most potent antibiotic groups available today, signaling a serious threat to the effectiveness of treatments for severe infections. High resistance levels continue to be driven by the abuse of antibiotics, over-the-counter sales without prescriptions, and inappropriate clinical indications .



"Antibiotic resistance is making many infectious diseases harder to treat, increasing mortality rates and driving up healthcare costs," warned Assoc. Prof. Dr. Le Thi Tuyet Phuong at the event. Pharmacy representatives and experts also discussed proactive healthcare approaches that help reduce unnecessary antibiotic use by supporting the body's natural defense systems.



Speaking about solutions, LiveSpo emphasized the importance of coordinated action among businesses, healthcare professionals and pharmacies to deliver accurate information and improve public health counselling. "Pharmacy is the critical touchpoint within the healthcare ecosystem. Continuous knowledge updates and reliable data help ensure proper counselling and reduce dependence on antibiotics," said Dr. Nguyen Hoa Anh, Founder and Chairman of LiveSpo.

Representatives from pharmacy partners, medical experts, and LiveSpo formalize a commitment toward a future without antibiotics (Source: LiveSpo)

LiveSpo also introduced its scientific approach to restoring microbiome balance at the body's seven gateways using water-based spore probiotics — a technology validated for safety and efficacy in multiple independent clinical trials published in reputable international journals.During the Summit, LiveSpo highlighted its latest clinical data on water-based spore probiotics. A recent publication in Communications Medicine (Nature Portfolio) demonstrated that LiveSpo NAVAX nasal spray reduced antibiotic use by one full day in pediatric pneumonia treatment — equivalent to nearly 15% fewer antibiotics — while improving respiratory symptoms more rapidly.LiveSpo Summit 2025 is recognized as an important milestone in strengthening cooperation between enterprises and the pharmacy community, aiming to reduce reliance on antibiotics through science-based solutions that encourage proactive healthcare.

