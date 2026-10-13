LinkAxia Networks signs distribution deal for Zscaler cybersecurity in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LinkAxia Networks, a regional technology distributor with deep expertise in cybersecurity, networking and digital infrastructure, is pleased to announce its new distribution agreement with Zscaler™, the global leader in Zero Trust security. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in both companies' efforts to address the evolving cybersecurity landscape and provide customers with comprehensive and reliable cloud security solutions.

As digitalization advances and AI applications become more widespread, the complexity and sophistication of cyber-attacks continue to grow. In response to this inevitable trend, LinkAxia Networks aims to address this challenge by offering the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange platform™ to its partner network and their clients to deliver enhanced cybersecurity protection.

Across Malaysia's public sector and GLC landscape, many organisations are managing a growing mix of remote users, cloud and SaaS applications, sensitive data and increasingly sophisticated cyber threats. Traditional VPN and perimeter-based security models can create challenges such as slow and complex remote access, Internet traffic being backhauled to data centres, limited visibility over SaaS and AI usage, and increased risk of data leakage.

With this appointment, LinkAxia Networks brings Zscaler's Zero Trust capabilities to help organisations address these challenges. The platform enables secure access to private applications without exposing them to the internet, cloud-delivered security for internet and SaaS traffic, and stronger protection for sensitive data across web, cloud and AI applications. In January 2026, Zscaler announced a new data centre in Kuala Lumpur, strengthening local capacity, performance and resilience for customers in Malaysia. Together, these capabilities can help organisations, particularly NCII entities, address relevant areas of the National Cyber Security Baseline (NCSB), including Zero Trust architecture, access control, data protection and network security, as they strengthen cyber resilience within Malaysia's cybersecurity regulatory framework under the Cyber Security Act 2024 (Act 854).

"We are excited to partner with LinkAxia Networks as an authorized distributor of Zscaler's Zero Trust Exchange platform in Malaysia," said Anthony Torsiello, SVP, WW Partners and Alliances, at Zscaler. "As we continue to expand our presence in Malaysia, Zscaler's partnership with partners like LinkAxia Networks is crucial in ensuring our growing customer base has the support needed to strengthen their Zero Trust strategies."

"Malaysia advances towards its AI Nation aspirations, cybersecurity must evolve alongside the way people work and deliver public services. The introduction of Hybrid Workday (HBH) Policy across the civil service reflects a new way of working - one where users, applications and data need to be securely connected from anywhere, not just from within the traditional office perimeter," said Eugene Cheang, Business Director at LinkAxia Networks. "Our partnership with Zscaler brings proven Zero Trust capabilities to Malaysia's Public Sector and GLCs, enabling organisations to embrace this transformation with greater confidence while strengthening cyber resilience for the future."

Public sector organisations and GLCs that are reviewing VPN replacement, Internet and SaaS security, data protection, AI security or Zero Trust initiatives may contact their preferred technology partner or LinkAxia Networks via email at info@linkaxia.com to arrange an initial discussion.

For more information, visit www.linkaxia.com