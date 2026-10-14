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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

CyCraft named sole Pace Setter in Gartner AI application security report

October 14, 2026 | 15:02
(0) user say
Cybersecurity provider CyCraft Technology secured recognition as the only Asian vendor positioned in the Pace Setters quadrant of the Gartner 2026 AI Application Security report.

TAIPEI, TAIWAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 14 October 2026 - CyCraft Technology (TWSE: 7823), an AI-native cybersecurity company, today announced that it has been positioned in the Pace Setters quadrant of the Gartner Emerging Market Quadrant for AI Application Security, Startup Vendors, published on September 16, 2026. CyCraft Technology is the only vendor in the Pace Setters quadrant and the only Asia-based vendor in the report.

XecGuard offers a range of modules that can be tailored to enterprise needs, including General Prompt Attack Protection, System Prompt Enforcement, and Harmful Content Protection.

XecGuard offers a range of modules that can be tailored to enterprise needs, including General Prompt Attack Protection, System Prompt Enforcement, and Harmful Content Protection.

When AI Goes Off-Script, Defense Must Move at Machine Speed

Enterprises are handing AI agents real authority: reading email, querying databases, approving transactions, changing system configurations. Attackers are using AI too. They probe AI applications with thousands of prompt variations in minutes, adapt to every refusal, and look for the one input that turns a trusted agent into an insider. Prompt injection, sensitive data exposure, and agents exceeding their permissions are no longer edge cases. They are becoming everyday incidents.

Human-speed review cannot keep up with machine-speed attacks. Every organization deploying AI now faces two questions: has this system been tested against an adaptive attacker before launch, and can anything stop it in real time once it goes live?

"AI behaving outside its intended boundaries is fast becoming the norm, not the exception," said Dr. Benson Wu, CEO and Co-Founder of CyCraft. "When agents act on their own and adversaries use AI to attack them, defense has to run at the same speed. Every decision an agent makes must be testable before launch, interceptable in production, and traceable afterward. That is why we built XecART and XecGuard on our own models from day one. We believe being named the only Pace Setter reflects both the strength of our technology and our ability to deliver it in real enterprise environments."

Test Before Launch. Protect in Production.

CyCraft's AI application security portfolio covers both pillars of AI defense.

XecART, CyCraft's AI Red Teaming Security Assessment, attacks AI applications and agents the way a real adversary would. It runs multi-round adaptive tests, shifts tactics based on each response, and delivers resilience reports aligned with international standards, so teams know where their AI breaks before attackers find out.

XecGuard is a real-time guardrail for LLMs and AI agents. Instead of static keyword filters that attackers learn to evade, it is built around each enterprise's own security context. It reads the intent behind every prompt and response, and blocks malicious or abnormal activity as it happens.

Both products draw on CyCraft's native expertise in Chinese and Japanese and on regional threat intelligence, catching attack patterns that general-purpose models routinely miss.

Three International Recognitions in 2026

In April, XecART and XecGuard were included in the OWASP AI Security Solutions Landscape. In July, CyCraft was named a Sample Provider in the Gartner report "Emerging Tech: AI Vendor Race: Reasoning Models Reshape Providers' Approaches to AI Pricing." In September, CyCraft Technology was positioned in the Pace Setters quadrant of the Gartner Emerging Market Quadrant for AI Application Security, Startup Vendors.

CyCraft believes security is not a brake on AI innovation; it is what lets AI move fast without losing control. Organizations deploying AI applications or agents can request an XecART assessment or a XecGuard evaluation at https://www.cycraft.com/en/contact-us.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By CyCraft Technology

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
CyCraft Pace Setter Gartner AI application security report cybersecurity

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