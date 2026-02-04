Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Latvia President Tours Delska's Sustainable Data Centre

February 04, 2026 | 10:50
(0) user say
The head of state visited the newly opened facility recognised as among the Baltic region's most environmentally responsible computing infrastructure.

RIGA, Latvia, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The President of Latvia, Edgars Rinkevics, visited Delska's commissioned 10 MW data center in Riga on February 3, ahead of its official launch. Delska CEO Andris Gailitis and CTO Rihards Kaletovs presented the facility and discussed its role in supporting artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing (HPC) workloads, as well as European digital sovereignty.

"Data centers located in Latvia are essential for the development of technology companies and for the country's digital resilience. Therefore, it is important for the state to recognize not only the challenges but also the opportunities offered by data center service providers in strengthening Latvia's competitiveness. What we have seen and discussed with the company's representatives today demonstrates that the company has taken a forward-looking approach in planning the capacity of the new data center and developing a sustainable and energy-efficient infrastructure to ensure uninterrupted service provision for its clients," said President Rinkevics after the meeting.

Already recognized by professionals and prospective customers, the facility is one of the most advanced data centers in the Baltics. The 7,100-square-meter modular site supports up to 250 kW of rack capacity and is designed for long-term growth, with secured grid power and the ability to expand up to 30 MW on acquired land.

Gailitis outlined global trends shaping the data center sector, including rapid adoption of AI and rising pressure on power availability in Europe's established hubs. With capacity constraints, companies are relocating infrastructure to regions with energy access and room to scale. In this context, the Baltic states' growing competitiveness as data center locations was highlighted. The new Delska facility, developed with an investment exceeding 30 million euros, demonstrates strong export potential and its ability to attract international customers.

Sustainability was a central theme of the visit. The data center is powered entirely by renewable energy from Northern European wind farms, solar parks, and hydroelectricity, likewise all Delska facilities in Latvia and Lithuania. Backup generators run on Neste MY Renewable Diesel, while electricity generated during maintenance will be redirected to consumers to reduce waste. Delska is in discussions with Riga's municipal heating company on waste heat reuse to supply residential buildings.

Built to achieve power usage effectiveness below 1.3, the facility uses hot-aisle containment, advanced free-cooling solutions, Weiss Technik Vindur® CoolW@ll systems, and Trane chillers. It supports both air and direct-to-chip liquid cooling for high-density GPU workloads.

The data center is Uptime Institute Tier III Design certified and is scheduled for Tier III Facility Certification in March. The official opening event for EU North Riga LV DC1 is scheduled for April 8.

By PR Newswire

Delska

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Latvia President Delska's Sustainable Data Centre

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Latest News

UBS Presents Chan Wai Lap at Art Basel

UBS Presents Chan Wai Lap at Art Basel

OnGreen Secures BlueRock Investment for MENA Launch

OnGreen Secures BlueRock Investment for MENA Launch

UFC Returns to Galaxy Macau in May

UFC Returns to Galaxy Macau in May

Sanrio and Rody Launch Lunar New Year Collection

Sanrio and Rody Launch Lunar New Year Collection

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020