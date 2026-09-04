OGA 2026 energy conference opens with regional market focus

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Sept. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Oil & Gas Asia (OGA) 2026 opened with a stronger focus on market access, project opportunities and cross-border business connections, bringing Malaysian and international energy companies together as the industry responds to shifting demand, supply-chain pressures, technological change and the transition towards more resilient energy systems.

The 22nd edition of OGA, taking place from 2 to 4 September 2026 at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre, is co-located with the Malaysian Oil, Gas & Energy Services Exhibition & Conference (MOGSEC) and EIC Connect OGA. Together, the three platforms bring Malaysian OGSE capabilities, international project opportunities, technology, investment and industry expertise into closer contact.

The joint opening was officiated by PETRONAS President and Group Chief Executive Officer Tan Sri Tengku Muhammad Taufik, alongside Informa Markets Malaysia Chairman Tan Sri Abdul Rahman Mamat, Energy Industries Council (EIC) Regional Director, Asia Pacific Syed Saggaf Syed Ahmad, Malaysian Oil, Gas & Energy Services Council (MOGSC) President Zahris Sham Abu Musa and Malaysia Petroleum Resources Corporation (MPRC) President and Chief Executive Officer Mohd Yazid Jaafar.

For Tan Sri Abdul Rahman Mamat, Chairman of Informa Markets Malaysia, the value of OGA lies in bringing companies, capabilities and markets together at a time when the energy industry is undergoing significant change.

"OGA connects businesses with decision-makers, technology providers with potential users, investors with opportunities, and Malaysian companies with regional and international markets. And very often, a conversation that begins here can lead to a partnership, an investment or a new business opportunity," said Tan Sri Abdul Rahman Mamat.

The commercial potential of such connections was demonstrated at OGA 2025, which attracted more than 33,000 attendees from 81 countries and 2,000 participating brands and companies, generating US$42.17 million in reported potential business for exhibitors.

OGA 2026 is expected to attract more than 30,000 trade attendees, alongside 2,000 participating brands and companies, more than 40 industry speakers and eight international pavilions from Australia, China, Germany, India, Italy, Singapore, South Korea and the United Kingdom. Notably, 35% of exhibitors are new to OGA this year, bringing a wider mix of companies and capabilities to this year's edition.

The international profile of the event is further strengthened by a new pavilion from Western Australia, bringing additional companies, capabilities and perspectives to OGA. The event is also collaborating with Timor-Leste, strengthening links with an emerging energy market and creating another avenue for cooperation.

The participation of new and international players is supported by PETRONAS, as Corporate Sponsor, and Malaysia Petroleum Resources Corporation (MPRC), as National OGSE Development Partner. For Malaysia's OGSE sector, stronger regional and international links are increasingly important as companies seek to build capabilities, adopt new technologies and identify new markets.

"For MPRC, being the National OGSE Development Partner at OGA 2026 gives us an opportunity to bring Government and industry closer and move forward together on an important conversation: Not just about where the oil and gas services industry is today, but about where Malaysian companies will find their next source of growth." said Mohd Yazid Jaafar, President and CEO of MPRC.

That focus on domestic capability is reflected in MOGSEC, which returns for its eighth edition, co-organised with MOGSC. Bringing together emerging companies from Malaysia's OGSE sector, MOGSEC puts local capabilities in the spotlight, creating opportunities for service providers to showcase their expertise and connect with regional and international stakeholders. Its SME Pavilion further provides a dedicated platform for smaller companies to build connections and pursue new business opportunities.

The international business dimension is strengthened through EIC Connect OGA, delivered in partnership with the Energy Industries Council. The platform brings international energy companies, technology providers and service organisations together to explore project pipelines, market intelligence, investment opportunities and potential partnerships, with a focus on markets including Sabah, Sarawak, Brunei and Indonesia.

Beyond the exhibition floor, OGA's conference and knowledge programme, including the SPEAK OGA C-Suite Series, brings industry leaders, technical experts and policymakers together to examine market developments, operational efficiency, digital transformation, energy transition, talent development and emerging technologies, with a focus on how businesses are responding to a changing operating environment.

OGA Industry Plus, supported by SBM International Trading FZCO, further expands industry engagement by encouraging broader participation and peer-to-peer networking across the energy community.

Across the three days, OGA 2026 will also host a series of targeted business engagements, leadership roundtables, investment forums, talent sessions and technical dialogues, bringing together stakeholders from specific markets, sectors and communities across the wider energy ecosystem.

The event is supported by industry partners across the energy value chain, including Platinum Sponsors Velesto Energy and EPIC Berhad; Gold Sponsors Octave and ANP; Silver Sponsors Yokogawa, MHH Condition Monitoring Sdn Bhd and Vantris Energy Berhad; General Sponsors ENE Petro Services Sdn Bhd, FPT Corporation, Prometheus Group and KMIRA; and OGA Industry Plus sponsor SBM International Trading FZCO.

OGA 2026 continues at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre until 4 September, bringing together the regional energy community for three days of business, industry dialogue and technology showcase.

For more information and visitor registration,

visit www.oilandgas-asia.com and www.informamarkets.com