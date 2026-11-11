Kolmar Korea wins CES 2027 Best of Innovation award

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kolmar Korea announced today that it has become the first company in the global cosmetics industry to win the Best of Innovation Award in the Beauty Tech category at CES for two consecutive years, securing the prestigious recognition for CES 2027, the world's premier technology event.

Following its award-winning "Scar Beauty Device" at CES 2026, Kolmar Korea once again claimed the top honor with "ChromaFlow," an AI-powered personalized lip color creation system. The back-to-back wins on the global stage underscore Kolmar Korea's technological excellence and leadership in the evolving K-beauty landscape.

At CES 2027, taking place in Las Vegas from January 6 to 9, 2027, ChromaFlow was named a Best of Innovation Award honoree in Beauty Tech and an Innovation Award honoree in Artificial Intelligence. Kolmar Korea's AI skincare device, "LumiJet Pro," also earned an Innovation Award in Artificial Intelligence, bringing the company's total to three awards.

The Best of Innovation Award is the highest distinction presented at CES, reserved for products earning the top scores across all evaluation criteria. The Beauty Tech category was introduced in 2025 (with Samsung Electronics as its inaugural recipient), and Kolmar Korea became the first cosmetics company to earn the title in 2026. As the pioneer of Korea's R&D-driven Original Development Manufacturing (ODM) model, Kolmar Korea is now recognized globally for its AI transformation (AX) capabilities, which seamlessly integrate AI from initial R&D through to manufacturing.

ChromaFlow: AI-Powered Personalized Lip Color Creation

ChromaFlow, recipient of the Best of Innovation Award, is an AI-driven personalized lip color device that enables users to precisely recreate desired lip shades, such as those worn by creators on screen.

When the device is placed on the lips, an AI-powered optical sensor analyzes the user's natural lip tone and condition. The system then precisely blends ingredients from seven color cartridges to produce a custom-matched lip product in under a minute.

Conventional lip products often render differently on individuals due to natural variations in underlying lip color and skin tone. ChromaFlow overcomes this limitation through AI algorithms that factor in individual base tones to calculate the exact formulation ratio needed to achieve the target shade.

Design-wise, the device features a semi-transparent center on its lipstick-style chassis, allowing users to visually watch colors blend in real time—delivering an engaging, premium user experience.

LumiJet Pro: Precision Skincare with Targeted Delivery

LumiJet Pro, awarded an Innovation Award in Artificial Intelligence, is an AI-powered skincare device designed to target specific skin concerns, such as blemishes and hyperpigmentation, by delivering active ingredients precisely where needed.

The device utilizes AI to measure skin condition and skin thickness before deploying "NanoJet" technology. NanoJet sprays ultra-fine particles containing active ingredients at high speed, delivering them to specific depths and locations within the skin.

Following application, specific light wavelengths are applied to trigger the particles beneath the skin to break down, allowing active ingredients to disperse across the surrounding targeted area. This "Point-to-Field" mechanism extends delivery beyond the initial application point.

LumiJet Pro integrates a skin measurement sensor, spray head, and light module into a single ergonomic head for intuitive, user-friendly operation. Furthermore, Kolmar Korea independently developed the specialized nanoparticle formulation, marking a major milestone in extending its R&D expertise into AI-driven skincare hardware.

Building an Integrated Beauty Tech Data Platform

Leveraging accumulated skin and color data from its AI scalp diagnostic solution "CAIOME," the Scar Beauty Device, and ChromaFlow, Kolmar Korea plans to build a comprehensive beauty tech data platform.

The company aims to interconnect specialized AI models into a unified ecosystem, ultimately providing an integrated solution that spans skin diagnosis, custom formulation design, and precision manufacturing.

"Winning the Best of Innovation Award for two consecutive years validates our data-driven manufacturing technology, which connects the entire cosmetics lifecycle from measurement to production via AI," said a Kolmar Korea representative. "We will continue advancing our beauty tech platform to lead the global beauty technology market."

Kolmar Korea will showcase ChromaFlow and LumiJet Pro at the Venetian Expo during CES 2027 in Las Vegas.