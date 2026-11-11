SQC appoints WH Teh as Chief Manufacturing Officer

SYDNEY, Nov. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Quantum Computing (SQC), a pioneer in quantum computing and atomic-precision manufacturing, today announced the appointment of W.H. Teh as Chief Manufacturing Officer, effective October 2026. Teh will oversee the scale-up of SQC's atomic semiconductor manufacturing technology as the company advances its roadmap to universal, fault-tolerant quantum systems.

Teh is a global technology executive with more than two decades of leadership experience across semiconductor, photonics and AI infrastructure. He has led and scaled multi-site manufacturing operations across North America, Europe and Asia, taking products from development through ramp-to-volume production. His expertise spans manufacturing footprint optimization, supply chain integration and automation.

Prior to joining SQC, Teh led U.S. manufacturing at NVIDIA, from silicon to systems assembly. Earlier in his career, he held senior global operations roles at Excelitas Technologies, oversaw manufacturing operations at SanDisk, and spent nearly a decade in semiconductor technology development and manufacturing at Intel.

Teh holds a PhD in semiconductor physics from the University of Cambridge's Cavendish Laboratory. He also holds a master's degree in electrical engineering and computer science from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), and an MBA from MIT's Sloan School of Management, which he attended as a Noyce Fellow in the Leaders for Global Operations program.

SQC Founder and CEO, Michelle Simmons, said: "W.H. brings a unique skillset to the team: a combination of deep semiconductor expertise and a proven track record of building and scaling manufacturing for some of the world's leading technology companies. His background is directly in line with our growth trajectory, and we are delighted to have him on board."

SQC Chief Manufacturing Officer, W.H. Teh, added: "SQC has developed an incredible capability in atomic-precision semiconductor manufacturing for end-to-end development of practical quantum systems. I'm here to scale manufacturing and supply chain to meet the demands of SQC's scientific roadmap, as well as our customers today and into the future."

As a vertically integrated quantum computing company and Integrated Device Manufacturer (IDM), SQC designs, fabricates and operates its own quantum processors leveraging a proprietary atomic manufacturing technology: placing individual atoms in silicon with 0.13 nanometer accuracy. This capability underpins the delivery of AI and materials simulation chips to customers today, as well as the company's path to universal quantum computing systems.

Teh's arrival follows the appointments of Chief Financial Officer John Hollister in September 2026 and Chief Legal Officer Karna Nisewaner in June 2026. Together, these appointments fortify SQC's executive leadership as the company scales its atomic manufacturing capability, advances its technology roadmap and grows its commercial footprint.

For more information, visit www.sqc.com