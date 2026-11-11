Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Ansarada

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

AB SKF approves distribution of subsidiary shares to equity investors

November 11, 2026 | 14:42
(0) user say
Industrial manufacturer AB SKF confirmed shareholder approval to distribute all shares of wholly owned subsidiary SKF Vertevo AB to existing equity holders, publishing its listing prospectus.

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Nov. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On 1 October 2026, the Extraordinary General Meeting of AB SKF resolved to distribute all shares of SKF's wholly-owned subsidiary SKF Vertevo AB to the shareholders of SKF and to authorize the Board of Directors of SKF to determine the record date for the distribution. The Board of Directors of SKF has set the record date to 27 November 2026 and the first day of trading in the shares of SKF Vertevo is expected to be 1 December 2026. Nasdaq Stockholm has resolved to admit the shares of SKF Vertevo to trading subject to customary conditions being met.

The prospectus relating to the admission to trading of the shares of SKF Vertevo on Nasdaq Stockholm has today been approved by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (Sw. Finansinspektionen). The prospectus has been published on SKF's website, www.skf.com, and on SKF Vertevo's website, www.skfvertevo.com.

All shares in SKF Vertevo will be distributed to SKF's shareholders. Five shares of series A held in SKF entitle to one share of series A in SKF Vertevo and five shares of series B held in SKF entitle to one share of series B in SKF Vertevo. If a shareholder's shareholding in SKF is not evenly divisible by five, the fraction of shares which the shareholder's shareholding in SKF otherwise would entitle to in SKF Vertevo will be combined with all other shareholders' fractions of shares into whole shares in SKF Vertevo, which will be sold on Nasdaq Stockholm through SEB. The proceeds from such sale, free of any commissions, will then be paid to such shareholders through the Euroclear system on a pro rata basis. Apart from being registered as a shareholder of SKF on the record date for distribution, no further actions are required by shareholders in order to receive shares in SKF Vertevo.

The last day for trading in shares of SKF including the right to receive shares in SKF Vertevo is 25 November 2026. As of 26 November 2026, the SKF shares will be traded without the right to receive shares in SKF Vertevo. The SKF Vertevo shares will be traded under the short names SKFVER A, with the ISIN code SE0030336236, and SKFVER B, with the ISIN code SE0030336244.

Key dates:

17 November 2026: Capital Markets Day dedicated to SKF Vertevo

25 November 2026: Last day of trading in SKF shares with the right to receive shares in SKF Vertevo

26 November 2026: First day of trading in SKF shares without the right to receive shares in SKF Vertevo

27 November 2026: Record date for the distribution of shares in SKF Vertevo

1 December 2026: First day of trading in SKF Vertevo shares on Nasdaq Stockholm

By PR Newswire

SKF

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
AB SKF SKF Vertevo AB share distribution

Related Contents

TTC Land finalises 30 per cent charter capital hike

TTC Land finalises 30 per cent charter capital hike

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

UK trade preferences come with strict requirements

UK trade preferences come with strict requirements

AB SKF approves distribution of subsidiary shares to equity investors

AB SKF approves distribution of subsidiary shares to equity investors

US blueberry exports to Vietnam surge 160 per cent

US blueberry exports to Vietnam surge 160 per cent

Vinacomin seeks approval for $208 million bauxite project

Vinacomin seeks approval for $208 million bauxite project

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia Ansarada
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020