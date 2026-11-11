USHP Foundation launches tokenised liquid index for US home prices

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Nov. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The USHP Foundation, a Cayman Islands foundation company, today announced the upcoming launch of USHP, the first tokenized liquid index product tracking U.S. home prices. USHP gives investors broad, diversified exposure to U.S. housing through a single financial instrument. USHP references the U.S. Home Price Index (USHP Index), Index Industries' new, daily-reported benchmark for U.S. home prices that aligns closely with longstanding housing indices.

USHP is the first index-based financial product to be powered by Index Industries' tokenization technology and real estate and capital markets services.

Just as SPY made the entire S&P 500 investable through one trade, USHP is designed to do the same for U.S. home prices, tracking the U.S. Home Price Index through a single asset. USHP unlocks access to an asset class historically known for inflation protection, low correlation to broader markets, and steady growth. Major U.S. housing indices have compounded at roughly 5% annually over 50 years and roughly 7% over the last decade, and U.S. housing accounts for more than a third of the Consumer Price Index, making it one of the most reliable foundations of wealth and preservers of purchasing power.

Because USHP is fully backed by reserve assets, which are primarily housing-related, holders can also earn additional yield through USHPi, its income-bearing version. Together, USHP and USHPi are designed to combine home-price exposure, income, and liquidity in a single product.

"The USHP Foundation exists to give investors real, liquid exposure to U.S. housing, something the market has never had at this scale. We're launching to eligible institutional and non-U.S. investors so we can build USHP the right way: deliberately, compliantly, and with the infrastructure in place to grow responsibly from day one," said Glenn Kennedy, Director of the USHP Foundation.

"U.S. housing is one of the largest asset classes in the world, and until now, there's never been a way to invest in it at index level. That's the problem our technology was built to solve. We're proud to be the infrastructure behind USHP," said Josh Rosenthal, Co-founder and CEO of Index Industries.

"We've watched real estate tokenization struggle to find a structure that actually works at scale. USHP is the first approach we've seen that gets it right: broad, diversified exposure to U.S. housing built on institutional-grade infrastructure. We're excited to be backing Index Industries and supporting USHP directly. It reflects our conviction that this is where the category is headed," said Mike Giampapa, General Partner at Galaxy Ventures.

USHP has received institutional commitments up to $100 million, anchored by the Galaxy Sharplink Onchain Yield Fund, Forward Industries (Nasdaq: FWDI) and others. USHP is expected to launch in Q4 on Ethereum mainnet, with expansion to Solana planned for 2027, and will initially be available to eligible institutional and non-U.S. investors only. USHP will be issued through USHP Limited, a British Virgin Islands company and subsidiary of the USHP Foundation. For more information, visit ushpindex.com and follow @USHP_Official on X.