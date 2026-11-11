Tianji Intelligence displays 21 degree robotic hand at CoRL

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GENTO, Tianji Intelligence's embodied robotics brand, is publicly unveiling its in-house 21-degree-of-freedom dexterous hand for the first time at Booth 602 at the Conference on Robot Learning (CoRL 2026). At the same conference, NVIDIA introduced its GR00T 2 world action model and used the Marvin Pro dual-arm robotic platform, custom-built for NVIDIA by Tianji Intelligence, in demonstrations of two-handed manipulation.

At its first CoRL exhibition, GENTO is also showcasing Luna and Marvin Pro, with demonstrations of teleoperation and voice-directed grasping, respectively.

A 21-DoF hand designed for physical interaction

The prototype has five active degrees of freedom in the thumb and four in each of the other fingers. Its linkage-driven design addresses four mechanical challenges: backlash, damage from impacts and overloads, limited joint backdrivability, and fingertip force within a constrained finger size.

High-precision, low-clearance transmission reduces play in finger movement. A transmission structure designed to withstand impacts and overloads improves durability during contact. Every joint is backdrivable, allowing an external force to move the fingers. An efficient linkage mechanism is designed to deliver greater rated fingertip force within the same finger dimensions. The hand combines these features with force and position hybrid control to support compliant interaction.

According to the product specifications, the hand weighs 750 g excluding cables and measures 200 × 96 × 45 mm. It has a maximum grasp diameter of 100 mm, rated fingertip force of 10 N, a minimum opening and closing time of 0.5 seconds, repeat positioning accuracy of ±0.05 mm, and a specified no-load grasping life of one million cycles. It uses an industrial Ethernet interface and operates at DC 36–60 V.

The dexterous hand prototype is on static display at the booth. Luna uses its own hand configuration for its live demonstration.

Force control across the robot

The hand builds on Tianji Intelligence's work in joint torque sensing, integrated joints and compliant control. According to Tianji Intelligence's technical materials, its core force-controlled arm platforms can detect torque as low as 0.02 N•m and have a torque-loop bandwidth of 160 Hz. Both figures describe the arm platforms.

At the GENTO booth, Luna follows an operator's movements, interacts with visitors and hands over objects. Marvin Pro, a fixed-base dual-arm platform, selects and grasps the requested object in response to spoken English instructions. Meanwhile, GENTO robots have arrived at the venue for the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meetings, where they are scheduled to provide services.

Custom Marvin Pro in NVIDIA's GR00T 2 demonstrations

In his CoRL keynote, NVIDIA's Jim Fan introduced GR00T 2, a model that predicts future video frames and robot actions together and can transfer skills learned from human demonstrations to robots.

In one demonstration of skill transfer, NVIDIA researchers recorded human hand movements using a wearable exoskeleton. GR00T 2 then ran on the custom Marvin Pro equipped with two dexterous hands, performing two-handed tasks such as preparing banana yogurt.

Visit GENTO at CoRL 2026

GENTO is exhibiting at Booth 602, Level 3, 110 E. 2nd Street, Austin, Texas. Exhibit hours are noon–6:30 p.m. on November 9, 10:00 a.m.–6:30 p.m. on November 10, and 8:30 a.m.–1:00 p.m. on November 11, Austin local time. The main conference runs November 9–11, followed by workshops on November 12.