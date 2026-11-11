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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Aman Group launches ultra luxury brand ATMA for sports

November 11, 2026 | 15:02
(0) user say
Hospitality firm Aman Group unveiled ATMA, a luxury lifestyle brand focusing on advanced wellness programming and athletic facilities across international resort locations.

LONDON, Nov. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aman Group, hospitality and lifestyle company behind Aman and Janu, announces the launch of ATMA, a new ultra-luxury brand pioneering performance living. The brand will focus on advanced wellness programming and world-class sport facilities, which have been developed exclusively by ATMA Global Partner Novak Djokovic.

Meaning "the spirit" or "the true self" in Sanskrit, ATMA combines wellness, sport, nutrition-led dining, design and experiential entertainment. The brand will span urban and remote destinations, with ATMA Miami debuting as its first destination, comprising a hotel, branded residences and an ATMA private members club. Building on Aman Group's 38-year legacy, ATMA focuses on wellness optimisation, sport, performance and a programme of events and experiences designed for those seeking to live fully and perform at their best.

ATMA's multi-year relationship with Djokovic forms the foundation of the brand. Drawing on expertise developed throughout his career, Djokovic will lead ATMA's longevity, nutrition, racquet sports and wellness programming.

Located in Miami's Brickell financial district on Biscayne Bay, ATMA Miami will offer direct access to the waterfront via the Baywalk and a private marina. The development will rise among the city's tallest towers, with views across Biscayne Bay.

Designed by SHoP Architects, with interiors by Studio Paolo Ferrari, the property combines sculptural architecture with wellness-focused design. Curved balconies, floor-to-ceiling windows and carefully considered interiors aim to enhance comfort, recovery and wellbeing.

Central to the destination will be a 120,000-square-foot spa and wellness centre, set to be one of the largest of its kind in Miami. Developed in partnership with Djokovic, it will offer performance and recovery experiences alongside indoor padel, tennis and squash courts, a fitness centre, group and private training studios, mobility and conditioning labs, a medical wellness centre and dedicated recovery spaces.

ATMA Miami will also feature nutrition-focused wellness concepts, signature restaurants, bars, entertainment venues and performance spaces.

The branded residences will range from one-to-five-bedroom homes to six-bedroom penthouses, supported by Aman Group's service standards. Residents will have access to dedicated amenities, including a private pool, fitness centre, spa facilities, lounge and co-working space.

Residents will also receive priority nomination to join the invitation-only ATMA Club, which will provide preferred access to dining, wellness, sporting and social facilities, alongside personalised services and programming.

ATMA Miami is being developed by OKO Group and Oak Row Equities, with completion scheduled for 2031.

By PR Newswire

Aman Group

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