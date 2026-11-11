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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Kia EV2 and EV5 win Golden Steering Wheel awards

November 11, 2026 | 14:32
(0) user say
Automotive manufacturer Kia secured three category victories at the Golden Steering Wheel 2026 awards in Berlin, including awards for the EV2, EV5, and K4 Sportswagon.

BERLIN, Nov. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia has scored a hat trick at the 'Golden Steering Wheel 2026' awards, with the Kia EV2 named 'Best Car Under €30,000', the Kia K4 Sportswagon taking the 'Compact Class' award and the Kia EV5 winning in the 'Compact SUV Class.' Kia is the first non-European brand to win three Golden Steering Wheel awards in a single year, as the competition marks its 50th edition.

Germany's most prestigious automotive award is organized by AUTO BILD and BILD am SONNTAG. The editorial teams of both publications nominated 90 new models this year. Readers selected 27 finalists from this list, three in each of the nine vehicle classes, which were then tested by a jury combining celebrities and automotive experts.

Kia's three wins across electric and gasoline-powered models reflect the brand's commitment to offering customers a choice of vehicles to meet different needs.

Which Kia models won at the 2026 Golden Steering Wheel awards?

In the compact class, the K4 Sportswagon prevailed over the VW ID.3 Neo and the Cupra Born. In the compact SUV category, the Kia EV5 outperformed the Audi Q3 and the Cupra Formentor VZ5. The Kia EV2 took home the third Golden Steering Wheel award as 'Best Car Under €30,000'. To determine the winners, the editorial team evaluated vehicles in three German-market price categories based on base price, standard equipment, warranties, optional extras and driving experience.

"It is an honor for Kia to become the first non-European brand to win three Golden Steering Wheel Awards in a single year in the 50-year history of this prestigious award," said Ho Sung Song, President and CEO of Kia Corporation. "This achievement reflects the strength of Kia's product lineup and our commitment to offering customers meaningful choices. Europe remains central to Kia's future, and receiving this recognition in Germany makes this achievement especially meaningful for us."

How are the Golden Steering Wheel finalists evaluated?

This year's 23-member jury included nine-time World Rally Champion Sébastien Ogier, former World and European Rally Champion Isolde Holderied, current race car driver David Schumacher, tennis legend Boris Becker, former news anchor Jan Hofer, and other prominent European figures from entertainment and media. The judges tested the finalists at the DEKRA-Lausitzring racetrack. In addition to handling, comfort, ease of use, quality and everyday practicality, the evaluation criteria also included sustainability and value for money.

"The fact that Kia has prevailed in three vehicle and price categories, with both all-electric and gasoline-powered models, shows that the brand offers the best overall package across various categories," said Robin Hornig, editor-in-chief of AUTO BILD.

The detailed results of the Golden Steering Wheel will be published in issue 46/2026 of BILD am SONNTAG and issue 46/2026 of AUTO BILD.

How many Golden Steering Wheel awards has Kia won?

With three wins this year, Kia has now received eight Golden Steering Wheel awards. Previous winners include:

  • 2019: XCeed – Best Car Under €35,000
  • 2020: Sorento – Large SUV
  • 2022: Niro EV – Compact SUVs
  • 2023: EV9 – Family Car
  • 2024: EV3 – Best Car Under €40,000

"Three Golden Steering Wheel awards across three very different categories demonstrate the strength and variety of Kia's product portfolio in Europe," said Soohang Chang, President and CEO of Kia Europe.

"The EV2, EV5 and K4 Sportswagon address different customer needs, but share the same approach: distinctive design, useful technology and everyday practicality. We are especially proud of the EV2, which is developed, engineered and built in Europe. The recognition here in Germany is particularly meaningful and encourages us to continue responding to the diverse needs of European customers as mobility evolves."

By PR Newswire

Kia Corporation

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
Kia Kia EV2 and EV5 Golden Steering Wheel awards

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