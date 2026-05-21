Domino's Malaysia reveals truth behind viral radio stunt

“Every craving is a calling. And cravings don’t wait”

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 May 2026 - What seemed like an accidental on-air glitch during Era FM's Petang Era broadcast has been revealed as a cheeky stunt by Domino's Pizza Malaysia. During the live segment, the usual flow of the show came to a sudden halt, replaced by faint chatter and laughter drifting through the airwaves, leaving listeners both puzzled and curious.It all started when Haziq mentioned his pizza craving with co-hosts Muna and Der. Then the aroma of freshly delivered pizzas drifted into the studio, and his craving got the better of him. He stepped out of the studio, while Muna and Der kept the show going, unaware that their mics were still on, leaving listeners to hear every bit of their conversation. The moment felt real, and it struck a chord with listeners nationwide.Naturally, the internet had questions. Clips from the unexpected on-air moment quickly spread across social media, with listeners and creators reacting in real time to what many believed was an actual live radio slip-up."On-air can wait. Cravings can't"Era FM eventually addressed the incident in a statement, explaining that listeners had accidentally overheard an off-air conversation between the DJs about a topic very close to their hearts and stomachs. "Our team always strives to deliver entertaining and engaging content for listeners, but sometimes the most authentic human moments naturally shine through," the station shared."Live radio is unpredictable, and sometimes, cravings simply get the better of you." Era FM also thanked listeners for embracing the moment in good spirit while encouraging continued support for Haziq, Muna, Der, and the entire Petang Era team.What audiences may not have realised at the time is that the moment was part of Domino's Pizza Malaysia's introduction of its refreshed brand idea, 'Unbox Your Cravings.A New Bold Direction Built Around Real CravingsThe 'Unbox Your Cravings' is built on a simple truth that cravings don't wait. They show up unexpectedly during work, study, gaming, or even live radio broadcasts. Domino's understands these cravings aren't tied to special occasions but to everyday, spontaneous urges when you deserve to reward yourself.Cravings are emotional and hard to ignore, pulling you away from what you're doing and demanding your attention. Domino's encourages Malaysians to embrace these cravings and indulge in what they truly want without hesitation. By highlighting how cravings disrupt daily life, Domino's shows how treating yourself can turn an ordinary experience into something memorable.Ringo Joannes, Region CEO of Domino's Pizza Malaysia, Singapore & Cambodia, shared, "Cravings are among the most honest signals we have. They are immediate, emotional, and impossible to ignore. With 'Unbox Your Cravings,' we wanted to reflect that truth in a way that feels real to people today. This is about recognising those small but meaningful moments when you choose to listen to what you want, instead of putting it off and being there, ready, when that decision is made."Introducing Domino's New Thick Crunch Pizza : The first pizza to fill the whole boxAs part of its brand refresh, Domino's Malaysia is introducing three exciting flavours of its latest innovation, the Thick Crunch Pizza. Inspired by Detroit-style pizzas and crafted to satisfy even the strongest cravings, this new offering features bold and indulgent options.The New Thick Crunch Pizza is a bold new experience that is thick, airy, fluffy, and irresistibly crunchy, delivering a multi-textural bite pizza lovers have long been craving. Designed in a signature rectangular shape, it is also Domino's Malaysia's first-ever pizza to completely fill the whole box, turning every inch into pure satisfaction with no empty space left behind.From its golden, crispy bottom to its soft, chewy, airy dough, every layer is built for maximum enjoyment. The experience is elevated further by its caramelised red cheddar edges, a standout feature that delivers a deeply satisfying crunch in every bite, making it impossible to stop at just one slice.Aloha Salsa features Domino's signature pizza sauce layered with cheddar cheese sauce and mozzarella, topped with Aloha Chicken and finished with a tangy salsa drizzle on a thick, fluffy base. Mac & Cheese combines rich cheddar cheese sauce and creamy mac and cheese for the ultimate comfort food experience. Cheesy Pepperoni elevates a classic favorite with Domino's signature pizza sauce, cheddar cheese sauce, mozzarella, 24 generous slices of beef pepperoni and all three pizzas is complete with the irresistible crunchy red cheddar crust.Available NationwideThe New Thick Crunch Pizza is now available at Domino's Pizza outlets nationwide for delivery, takeaway and dine-in. Orders can be made via the Domino's website, Domino's App or in-store at any Domino's outlet. Whether shared with friends or enjoyed solo, the New Thick Crunch Pizza promises to satisfy every craving from the very first bite.For more updates, visit www.dominos.com.my or follow @dominosmy on Facebook and Instagram.

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