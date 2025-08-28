Corporate

INEOS ups recycled plastic for milk shelves

August 28, 2025 | 20:22
(0) user say
Yogurt tubs now 50 % reused styrene—shoppers scan labels, planet smiles.

FRANKFURT, Germany, Aug. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- INEOS Styrolution has launched its latest circular packaging breakthrough: sour cream cups made with 30% recycled polystyrene, available in ALDI SÜD stores across Germany since the beginning of this year. Developed in collaboration with development partner ALDI SÜD and Unternehmensgruppe Theo Müller, this marks a major step forward in scaling sustainable food packaging for mass-market use. In July 2025, these sour cream cups were recognised with the German Packaging Award in the "Sustainability: recycled content" category.

INEOS Styrolution expands its supply of recycled polystyrene for dairy packaging across German supermarkets
Sour cream cups from ALDI SÜD

This is the second commercial roll-out of food-grade recycled polystyrene by INEOS Styrolution with a leading German retailer, reinforcing its position as a frontrunner in the race to decarbonise packaging.

"INEOS Styrolution is turning the promise of recycled polystyrene into a practical reality," said Rob Buntinx, President EMEA. "We're proving that circular solutions can meet both food safety standards and performance demands. We're calling on the entire value chain to join us in making circularity the new normal."

This move comes as the packaging industry prepares for stricter EU rules under the Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR). INEOS Styrolution has already submitted a formal EFSA application for its novel recycling technology underscoring its commitment to regulatory compliance and innovation.

With multiple food-grade applications already on the market and more to follow, INEOS Styrolution is helping drive a fundamental shift: from single-use plastics to scalable, circular solutions fit for the future.

For further information, please visit: www.ineos-styrolution.com

By PR Newswire

INEOS Styrolution

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
INEOS plastic

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

