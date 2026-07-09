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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

HR Path secures near-$1bn transaction led by Ardian

July 09, 2026 | 14:46
(0) user say
HR Path, a global HR consulting and outsourcing firm, secured a near-$1 billion transaction led by private investment firm Ardian to accelerate its international growth strategy.

PARIS, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HR Path, a global leader in HR consulting, HRIS integration and HR outsourcing, opens a new growth chapter with a transaction of nearly $1 billion, led by Ardian, one of the world's leading private investment firms.

Founded in Paris (France) in 2001, HR Path supports companies in the transformation and performance of their HR function. The Group operates through a unique model covering the entire HR value chain through three complementary business lines: Advise, Implement and Outsource.

Over the past two years, HR Path has established itself among the most dynamic players in its sector, with growth of close to 70%. This momentum rests on both organic growth and a sustained external growth strategy: since its founding, the Group has completed 57 acquisitions, 22 of them in the last two years alone.

In a market shaped by the digitalization of organizations, the internationalization of talent and the emergence of new ways of working, HR Path intends to strengthen its position among the key players in HR transformation.

To this end, the Group has secured a new transaction led by Ardian, on the basis of a valuation of nearly $1 billion. These new resources will allow the Group to accelerate its external growth strategy and strengthen its presence in United States, Canada, Germany, the Nordic countries, Australia and the Middle East.

HR Path intends to accelerate the development of its three business lines to consolidate its position as a global reference player in HR transformation.

Within its Implement business, the Group aims to reinforce its status as the partner of choice for leading HR software vendors such as SAP, Oracle, Workday, Dayforce and UKG. Outsource is one of the Group's main growth drivers, driven by the growing global demand for Employer of Record (EOR) solutions, which respond to companies' growing need for international workforce mobility — a fast-expanding market where HR Path holds a particularly strong position.

More information: www.hr-path.com

PDF: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3004597/EN_HR_Path_Ardian_global.pdf

By PR Newswire

HR Path

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TagTag:
HR Path HR consulting Global leader HR consulting Transformation performance function Digitalization organizations

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