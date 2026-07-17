Hoymiles enters Philippine market via Brills Marketing deal

MANILA, Philippines, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoymiles, a global leader in microinverters and solar-plus-storage solutions, has officially entered the Philippine market through a strategic partnership with Brills Marketing Corporation.

Hoymiles and Brills Marketing Corporation Forge Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Solar Adoption in the Philippines

The partnership was announced during a launch event in Manila attended by over 100 installer partners, distributors, and industry stakeholders. The Philippines is one of Southeast Asia's fastest-growing solar markets, driven by high electricity price and supportive government policies for renewable energy. This strategic alliance marks Hoymiles' entry into the country and reflects its commitment to delivering reliable, high-performance microinverter and energy storage solutions tailored to the needs of Philippine residential and Commercial & Industrial (C&I) projects.

During the event, Hoymiles showcased its comprehensive product portfolio, covering residential and commercial energy storage systems, microinverters, and DIY solar solutions. The event also included a training session for local installers, aimed at equipping partners with product knowledge and installation best practices.

Zoe Zhang, Senior Director of Hoymiles APAC, emphasized the company's vision during her opening remarks: "Our mission of 'Open Energy For All' aligns perfectly with the Philippines' surging demand for accessible clean energy. Through this foundational partnership with Brills, we are not just introducing products; we are building a local ecosystem."

"We are excited to partner with Hoymiles to bring advanced solar and energy storage solutions to the Philippine market," said Emmanuel R. Yu, President of Brills Marketing Corporation. "We believe Hoymiles' proven technology, comprehensive product portfolio, and strong global experience will help us better serve homeowners, businesses, and industry partners across the country."

The strategic partnership with Brills solidified the framework for long-term collaboration, paving the way for joint market development initiatives, shared technical resources, and expanded project support across the country. By combining Hoymiles' global technological leadership with Brills' deep local market presence, the partnership aims to accelerate the nation's transition toward a sustainable, low-carbon future.