KT&G's Indonesian factory acquires ISO 45001 safety certification

January 06, 2026 | 11:29
(0) user say
The certification recognizes the factory's commitment to maintaining high occupational health and safety management standards.

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KT&G's Indonesian Factory acquired the "ISO 45001" certification, an international standard for Occupational Health and Safety management systems.

With the additional certification of the Indonesian factory following the certification of Russia and Türkiye factories, KT&G has now officially secured a manufacturing system that conforms to international health and safety standards.

The "ISO 45001" is an international standard for Occupational Health and Safety management systems set by the International Organization for Standardization; certification is granted to organizations that establish systems that preemptively identify risk factors in industrial sites and set up prevention measures. The certification is an international standard that evaluates more than just whether simple legal requirements are satisfied—it assesses whether processes such as danger assessment, improvement, and recurrence prevention are operated systematically.

A KT&G spokesperson stated that "The ISO 45001 certification of the Indonesian Factory is the result of our efforts that set the safety and health of our employees as the top value in corporate management. KT&G will continue to grow into a responsible corporate that safeguards our employee's safety and health in both domestic and overseas locations."

Last December, KT&G was given a rating of "AAA" in MSCI(Morgan Stanley Capital International) ESG ratings, and it continues reinforce responsible management systems based on ESG principles.

By PR Newswire

KT&G Corporation

KT&G's Indonesian factory ISO 45001 ISO 45001 certification

