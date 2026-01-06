Corporate

Aurzen introduces EV focused projection concepts at CES 2026

January 06, 2026 | 10:45
(0) user say
The concepts are designed for in-car entertainment and ultra-portable use, showcased at the tech exhibition.

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At CES 2026, Aurzen highlighted how portable projection is beginning to intersect with EV travel and road-trip culture, led by a Tesla Model Y–based in-car cinema demonstration built around its new ZIP Cyber Edition projector.

Rather than positioning projection as a fixed in-vehicle feature, Aurzen's setup frames the ZIP Cyber Edition as a flexible companion for EV owners on the road. The compact projector is shown transforming a parked vehicle into a temporary cinema at outdoor destinations such as national parks, scenic overlooks, and campgrounds, where drivers and passengers can turn downtime into a shared entertainment experience.

Making its U.S. debut, the ZIP Cyber Edition is introduced as the world's first tri-fold truly portable projector. Designed with a cyber-inspired aesthetic, the device folds down to a quarter-height form factor measuring just one inch thick, making it easy to store inside a vehicle without sacrificing cargo space. It uses DLP display technology with 720p resolution and supports AirLink one-click mirroring without Wi-Fi, allowing content playback without relying on local networks. A built-in battery provides up to 1.5 hours of use, with USB-C fast charging support for added flexibility on the road.

Beyond EV and road-trip scenarios, Aurzen positions the ZIP Cyber Edition as a portable display tool suited to a wide range of mobile use cases. Demonstrations include creative workflows such as tufting and sewing, where adjustable projection angles support hands-on work, as well as use by business travelers who need fast setup in temporary spaces. Outdoor entertainment use, including camping and RV travel, further reinforces the product's focus on portability and adaptability.

Alongside the ZIP Cyber Edition, Aurzen offers a broader view of its portable projection lineup. The BOOM series, including the BOOM mini and BOOM air, combines native 1080p projection with built-in Google TV and Dolby Audio, targeting users who want a stronger audio-visual experience in a compact form.

Aurzen also showcases the Roku TV EAZZE D1R and Roku TV D1R Cube, described as the world's first Roku TV built-in smart projectors. Both models feature the familiar Roku TV interface, 1080p resolution, and integrated Dolby Audio, designed for simple, plug-and-play streaming in controlled-lighting environments.

Each Aurzen projector meets ANSI/ISO 21118 SGS certification, guaranteeing reliable and validated brightness levels.

CES attendees are invited to experience Aurzen's latest portable projection innovations in person at Booth #14244, LVCC Central, Las Vegas.

Pricing and availability:

The limited ZIP Cyber Edition opens early-bird pre-orders during CES on Aurzen's official website, with early-bird pricing that can go as low as $239.99. The BOOM mini, BOOM air, and Roku TV EAZZE D1R and Roku TV D1R Cube are on Amazon with a CES-exclusive offer of up to 50% off; readers can visit HERE (https://aurzen.com/pages/ces-exclusive-offer) to claim their codes.

For high-resolution images and a Tesla Model Y-based in-car projection video, please visit the Media Kit.

By PR Newswire

Aurzen Official

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

