HKPC Programme Attracts Global Innovation Talent

January 30, 2026 | 14:30
(0) user say
The Hong Kong Productivity Council's winter initiative brought international innovation and technology professionals to the city, reinforcing its status as a talent destination.

HONG KONG, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hong Kong Productivity Council (HKPC) celebrated the successful conclusion of its "2025 Winter InnoTalent Programme" (Winter Internship Programme) with a graduation ceremony, recognising 30 young global talents for their outstanding performance during their six‑week internship. The Winter Internship Programme proved highly effective in nurturing top I&T talent and reinforced Hong Kong's critical role in connecting the Chinese Mainland with global talent ecosystems.

The Winter Internship Programme received an overwhelming response, attracting over 1,800 applications worldwide. The 30 selected interns came from the Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong, the United States, Australia and India, as well as several Belt and Road countries, including Indonesia, Korea, New Zealand, Russia and Pakistan. They hail from world-renowned institutions, such as the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Peking University, the University of Melbourne, the University of New South Wales and Fudan University, as well as leading Hong Kong universities including The University of Hong Kong, The Chinese University of Hong Kong and The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology.

Over 60% of the interns have majored in STEM‑related disciplines—including Artificial Intelligence, Mechanical Engineering and Computer Science—while others possess backgrounds in economics, finance and management, reflecting Hong Kong's need for interdisciplinary talent development and underscoring the city's strong appeal to young I&T talent worldwide.

Aligning with the "15th Five-Year Plan" to Nurture I&T Talents with Global Vision
HKPC has proactively aligned with the national "15th Five-Year Plan", which supports developing Hong Kong and Macao as an international hub for high‑calibre tech talent and promotes strategic Belt and Road cooperation. As a flagship HKPC talent initiative, the "InnoTalent Programme" seeks to inspire young people's innovation spirit and unleash their potential. The programme also provides students from Belt and Road economies with valuable opportunities to gain in‑depth exposure to Hong Kong's I&T industry. The goal is to encourage the pursuit of further careers in Hong Kong after graduation and strengthen collaboration and exchange in I&T and talent development between Hong Kong and partner economies.

Diverse Handson Learning to Stay Ahead of I&T Developments
The six‑week internship closely aligns with Hong Kong's I&T development priorities, focusing on technology application, business analysis and innovation management, while equipping interns with a comprehensive understanding of I&T knowledge and industry trends. Under the guidance of HKPC's professional teams, interns actively participated across multiple divisions, applying innovative technologies to address real‑world business challenges and further deepening their understanding of Hong Kong's I&T ecosystem.

To broaden the understanding of interns across the I&T landscape in Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area (GBA), HKPC arranged a series of field trips. These included a visit to the Electrical and Mechanical Services Department, where interns observed how intelligent technologies are enhancing public service efficiency. They also visited the Hongrita Group's smart factory in Zhongshan, where they learned how automation and smart manufacturing are leveraged to boost productivity. The visits deepened interns' understanding of regional I&T collaboration and supply‑chain integration.

A key highlight of the Winter Internship Programme, the "Dare to Try" competition showcased the standout learning outcomes from the six‑week internship. The 30 interns were divided into five teams and, under the guidance of mentors, developed AI‑driven innovative concepts, which they presented to HKPC's management at the graduation ceremony. Team Echolink was ultimately named as overall programme champion.

Mohamed D. BUTT, MH, Executive Director of HKPC, said: "HKPC has been actively supporting the development of Hong Kong as a hub for high‑calibre talent, as nurturing young people with a global vision is a vital driver of I&T development. Through hands‑on experience, the 'InnoTalent Programme' enables students to gain a more comprehensive understanding of Hong Kong's and the Greater Bay Area's I&T ecosystem, laying a solid foundation for their future careers in the sector. We believe that this year's young talents gathered from around the world will elevate Hong Kong as an ideal platform in connecting the Chinese Mainland with the global innovation community, while creating greater value for I&T development."

Multiple programme interns shared how the six‑week internship experience had deepened their understanding of Hong Kong's I&T development. Hermione, an intern from Hong Kong currently studying at Peking University, said: "The Winter Internship Programme allowed me to see Hong Kong's I&T landscape in action and gain a deeper understanding of the city's role in connecting the Mainland Chinese with the international community. The professional guidance from HKPC mentors helped me learn how to translate research ideas into application‑ready outcomes, broaden my industry perspective, and lay an important foundation for my future career in the I&T sector."

Applications are now open for the "2026 Summer InnoTalent Programme". Local and overseas university students are welcome to apply and experience Hong Kong's vibrant I&T ecosystem first‑hand. For more details and application information, please visit the programme website.

For more information, please visit HKPC's website: www.hkpc.org/en.

By PR Newswire

Hong Kong Productivity Council

