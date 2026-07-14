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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

FocalPoint and STMicroelectronics agree on automotive GNSS deal

July 14, 2026 | 11:18
(0) user say
FocalPoint and STMicroelectronics entered a commercial agreement combining FocalPoint's S-GNSS Auto software with STMicroelectronics' Teseo hardware to improve positioning reliability in challenging GNSS environments for automotive applications.

CAMBRIDGE, England, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FocalPoint, a UK-based leader in GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) software for automotive, wearables, and smartphones, today announced that it has entered into a commercial agreement with STMicroelectronics. The agreement marks a major step towards delivering highly reliable vehicle positioning in challenging GNSS environments. Building on the collaboration first announced in May 2025, FocalPoint and STMicroelectronics have now advanced their joint S-GNSS® Auto and Teseo solution to a full commercial offering.

The joint industry-leading solution delivers a significant leap in GNSS reliability, particularly in urban canyons, tree-lined roads, and other tough environments where conventional GNSS systems struggle. It is delivered as a simple firmware upgrade to Teseo devices, enabling automotive OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers to achieve substantially improved positioning accuracy in a straightforward and cost-efficient manner.

Backed by FocalPoint's patented Supercorrelation® technology, S-GNSS® software has demonstrated consistent accuracy improvements in multipath and signal-degraded conditions. In recent rigorous global trials, S-GNSS® Auto on Teseo devices significantly outperformed standard commercial-grade solutions. The joint solution is advancing towards commercial deployment in both current and next-generation OEM platforms.

"We're delighted to enter this commercial agreement with ST in addition to becoming an ST Authorized Partner, taking our collaboration to the next level. Our joint solution addresses the GNSS reliability pain points experienced by many OEMs when architecting their ADAS solutions," said Scott Pomerantz, CEO at FocalPoint. "Together, we deliver significant improvements that make autonomous and connected vehicles safer and more reliable."

"Through our commercial agreement with FocalPoint, and by leveraging the flexibility of Teseo's open platform, we are expanding our portfolio with S-GNSS® Auto-powered products that help customers push performance beyond traditional GNSS receiver limits and gain a real competitive edge in the market," said Luca Celant, Digital Audio and Signal Solutions Division General Manager, STMicroelectronics. "By adding the S-GNSS roadmap and innovations such as Precise+® to the state-of-the-art Teseo portfolio, we are working to deliver sub-meter accuracy in the toughest environments. Together, we're helping OEMs add value and accelerate ADAS and V2X capabilities with confidence."

This collaboration strengthens both companies' commitment to enabling safer automated vehicles as well as improving everyday navigation.

More details are available on FocalPoint's ST Partner page.

Evaluation kits (EVKs) integrating FocalPoint's S-GNSS® Auto software on Teseo V and Teseo VI are now available for OEMs, Tier 1s, and ecosystem partners on the FocalPoint website.

Website: focalpointpositioning.com

By PR Newswire

Focal Point Positioning Ltd

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TagTag:
FocalPoint STMicroelectronics GNSS reliability automotive FocalPoint STMicroelectronics agreement

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