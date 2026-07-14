OceanBase named Strong Performer by Forrester

SINGAPORE, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OceanBase has been recognized as a Strong Performer by Forrester in its report "The Forrester Wave™: Multimodel Data Platforms, Q2 2026," published on June 29, 2026.

As AI agents transition from conversational interfaces into mission-critical production workflows, they demand continuous, real-time access to memory, context, state, and enterprise data. Simultaneously, enterprises have adopted specialized engines—relational for transactions, document for flexibility, graph for relationships, vector for retrieval, and time-series for telemetry—gaining best-of-breed capabilities at the cost of operational fragmentation.

Data movement between these systems through pipelines introduces latency, consistency gaps, and governance seams. Consequently, traditional architectures struggle to deliver the real-time, consistent, and governed context that AI agents require. Multimodel Data Platforms (MMDPs) address this complexity by supporting multiple data models within a unified engine, with shared transaction semantics, query interfaces, governance, and operational tooling.

So far, OceanBase has brought an MMDP designed to support AI workloads through a single-engine architecture that maintains consistency across all data models. It provides hybrid search and shared storage to enable concurrent access and scalable deployments.

The Forrester Wave™ report evaluated 14 vendors from various geographies across 24 criteria in two categories: Current Offering and Strategy. OceanBase achieved the highest possible score of 5 in five criteria, including Multimodel Transactional Consistency, Multimodel Translytical Capabilities, and Deployment Flexibility (Cloud, Edge, On-Premise, and Hybrid).

"OceanBase's strategy envisions its platform operating as a single coherent system in which every data model is a first-class citizen," stated the Forrester report. "(It) is well-suited to enterprises that require a resilient, single-engine distributed multimodel platform to simultaneously process high-concurrency transactions and run real-time analytics without latency."

To better support AI application deployment for customers in various industries, in June 2026, OceanBase announced the release of OceanBase AI Database, a comprehensive portfolio designed to enable enterprises to manage multimodel data, deliver real-time trusted data context to AI agents, and simplify fragmented data architectures.

To learn more, please visit: https://www.oceanbase.com/