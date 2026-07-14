Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

MDT introduces HFM2905 high-frequency magnetic field probe

July 14, 2026 | 12:06
(0) user say
MDT introduced the HFM2905, a high-frequency magnetic field probe offering DC to 1.6MHz bandwidth, analog BNC output and adjustable signal conditioning for real-time magnetic signal analysis.

ZHANGJIAGANG, China, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MultiDimension Technology Co., Ltd. (MDT), a leading supplier of magnetic sensors and a pioneer in Tunneling Magnetoresistance (TMR) technology, today introduced the HFM2905 high-frequency magnetic field probe. Complementing MDT's USB magnetometer series optimized for low-frequency magnetic field measurements, the HFM2905 enables real-time observation and analysis of high-frequency magnetic signals. Combining wide bandwidth, analog output, and integrated signal conditioning in a compact USB-powered instrument, it provides an ideal measurement solution for electronics R&D, laboratory research, and industrial testing.

Unlike conventional low-frequency magnetometers, the HFM2905 accurately measures magnetic field signals from DC to 1.6MHz, enabling engineers to capture fast-changing magnetic field waveforms that are difficult to observe using traditional magnetic measurement instruments. The probe features a standard BNC analog output, allowing direct connection to an oscilloscope or data acquisition (DAQ) system for real-time analysis of magnetic field waveforms, frequency, and amplitude.

The HFM2905 highlights the unique advantages of MDT's TMR magnetic sensing technology by combining wide measurement bandwidth with high sensitivity to low-level magnetic fields, enabling accurate real-time analysis of fast-changing magnetic signals.

The HFM2905 integrates selectable gain and low-pass filter settings to optimize measurements across a wide range of signal amplitudes and frequencies. Powered directly from a standard USB port, the probe requires no external power supply for fast and convenient setup. A dedicated calibration fixture with an integrated precision stripline and current transformer (CT) enables on-site calibration to maintain measurement accuracy and traceability.

The HFM2905 is ideal for switching power supply design, power electronics development, motor drive analysis, transformer and inductor characterization, EMI/EMC debugging, wireless power transfer research, automatic test equipment, laboratory research, university education, and other applications requiring real-time high-frequency magnetic field measurement.

Key Features

  • High-frequency magnetic field measurement from DC to 1.6MHz.
  • Measures magnetic field amplitudes from 0.1 to 2 Gauss.
  • Standard BNC analog output for direct connection to oscilloscopes and DAQ systems.
  • Selectable 1kHz, 100kHz, and 1.6MHz low-pass filters.
  • Five gain settings: 1×, 2×, 5×, 10×, and 20×.
  • USB-powered operation without an external power supply.
  • Dedicated calibration fixture with precision stripline and current transformer for on-site calibration.
  • Compact, portable design for laboratory and field measurements.

For more information about MDT please visit http://www.multidimensiontech.com.

By PR Newswire

MultiDimension Technology Co., Ltd.

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
MDT HFM2905 Magnetic field measurement Highfrequency magnetic signals Realtime analysis

Related Contents

MDT introduces TMR1228D magnetic switch IC with microamp power

MDT introduces TMR1228D magnetic switch IC with microamp power

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Hong Hac City approved for foreign homeownership

Hong Hac City approved for foreign homeownership

MDT introduces HFM2905 high-frequency magnetic field probe

MDT introduces HFM2905 high-frequency magnetic field probe

Ericsson discloses share buybacks for July 6-10

Ericsson discloses share buybacks for July 6-10

OceanBase named Strong Performer by Forrester

OceanBase named Strong Performer by Forrester

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020