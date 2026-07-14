CyberLogitec wins smart terminal project at TTIA Europe

SEOUL, South Korea, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CyberLogitec, a leading provider of terminal operating and logistics solutions, announced that it has signed a contract with Total Terminal International Algeciras S.A. (TTI ALGECIRAS) in Spain to deliver its Terminal Operating System (TOS) and Digital Twin solutions for the terminal's B1 Expansion Project.

The project marks an important milestone for CyberLogitec as the company continues to expand its presence in the European market and strengthen its position in smart terminal solutions.

TTI ALGECIRAS, located at the Port of Algeciras Bay in southern Spain, is a major container terminal jointly owned by HMM and a CMA CGM-affiliated investment company. As the first semi-automated container terminal in the Mediterranean and Southern Europe, TTI ALGECIRAS has a current annual capacity of 1.6 million TEUs which will increase to 2.1 million TEUs in 2028 following the completion of its B1 Expansion Project. Serving as a strategic gateway connecting Europe, Africa, Asia and the Americas, the terminal operates at one of Europe's leading transshipment hubs, and continues to invest in terminal innovation and operational excellence.

The B1 Expansion Project is a strategic investment that will further increase terminal capacity while reinforcing TTI ALGECIRAS's long-term competitiveness. Under the agreement, CyberLogitec will provide its flagship OPUS Terminal solution together with its Digital Twin technology to support TTI ALGECIRAS's semi-automated terminal operations.

Through the implementation of OPUS Terminal, TTI ALGECIRAS will establish an integrated operational platform capable of managing vessel, yard, gate, and equipment operations. The system is expected to improve operational visibility, optimize terminal workflows, and support even safer, more efficient and reliable terminal operations.

In addition, CyberLogitec's Digital Twin solution will provide real-time visualization of terminal activities and equipment status. The solution will enable the terminal operator to monitor operations more effectively, simulate operational scenarios and support data-driven decision-making.

The project demonstrates CyberLogitec's ability to deliver both proven TOS capabilities and advanced digital technologies that support the development of next-generation smart terminals.

The Port of Algeciras Bay is recognized as Europe's most efficient container port in the latest Container Port Performance Index (CPPI 2025) published by the World Bank and S&P Global, reinforcing its role as one of the continent's premier transshipment gateways. The TTI ALGECIRAS B1 Expansion Project will further strengthen the terminal's operational performance, increase its handling capacity and support future growth while maintaining its commitment to technological innovation and operational excellence.

CyberLogitec currently serves container terminals across Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. In addition to Terminal Operating Systems, the company continues to expand its portfolio in Digital Twin, operational visibility, and smart terminal technologies.

The TTI ALGECIRAS project is expected to become an important European reference for CyberLogitec and further strengthen the company's position as a global provider of smart terminal solutions.