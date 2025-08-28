Harvest snags twin Xero trophies

SINGAPORE, Aug. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Harvest Accounting, a Singapore-based accounting practice that helps small businesses manage their finances online, has won Digital Innovator of the Year and Partner of the Year – Singapore at the Xero Asia Awards 2025 on August 7. The double win highlights how the firm is using cloud technology to cut paperwork, simplify day-to-day finance, and give small businesses clearer insights into their performance.

Xero is a cloud accounting platform used by more than 4 million subscribers worldwide. Its annual Asia Awards recognise outstanding accounting and bookkeeping partners across the region, based on achievements in the past 12 months. Winners are chosen through a two-step judging process involving Xero leaders and external industry specialists. With hundreds of eligible firms and only a handful named as finalists, competition is strong.

The Digital Innovator of the Year award recognises firms that have transformed their operations through technology. Harvest was commended for migrating more than 140 clients onto Xero with support from Singapore's Productivity Solutions Grant, and for extending the platform's impact with connected apps. This includes Syft, a third-party tool that converts Xero data into visual dashboards and reports, and Dext, which captures receipts and invoices and sends the data straight into Xero to cut out manual entry. Harvest is also embracing AI, using it in its first-layer review checklist process to save time and improve consistency for its clients. It is currently the only Singapore firm in Xero's Early Adopters Hub, where new tools are tested before wider release.

The Partner of the Year – Singapore award recognises firms making a strong impact in the local market. In Singapore alone, there are more than 280 certified Xero advisors, underscoring the significance of Harvest being singled out. In particular, the launch of its "It's a Great Day to Harvest" campaign showcased stories from small business clients and how cloud accounting supports their growth, encouraging adoption of a tool that would transform how they keep their accounts.

To mark the double win, Harvest is offering one month of services free for new clients who sign up for a yearly accounting package by 31 December 2025.

Ms Koren Wines, Managing Director, Xero APAC said: "Watching Harvest win both Partner of the Year for Singapore and Digital Innovator of the Year has been wonderful. They represent what we love about our partners: they're innovative, client-focused and genuinely care about helping small businesses succeed. This double recognition is well-deserved and a testament to their position as one of Singapore's most trusted accounting practices."

Matthew Phua, Founding Partner, Harvest Accounting said: "Being recognised by Xero with two awards is strong validation of our mission to help small businesses win. From streamlining finance to reimagining workflows and harnessing cloud and AI tools, we've built Harvest to give clients an edge: Less admin, clearer numbers, and faster decisions. These awards affirm that our focus on technology is the right way forward, keeping businesses lean and adaptable."

Bryan Zhao, Founding Partner, Harvest Accounting added: "Our clients want more than reports; they want clarity and confidence. At Harvest, we translate what's in the cloud into tangible value, making insights simple and actionable. By marrying Xero's strong suite of tools with our expertise and hands-on support, we help small businesses stay on top of their finances and grow with confidence."

For more information on how Harvest Accounting can help your business thrive, visit harvestaccounting.com.sg.