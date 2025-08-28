Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Harvest snags twin Xero trophies

August 28, 2025 | 18:23
(0) user say
While rivals chased receipts, the firm’s AI reconciliations dazzled judges—SMBs now line up for the magic ledger.

SINGAPORE, Aug. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Harvest Accounting, a Singapore-based accounting practice that helps small businesses manage their finances online, has won Digital Innovator of the Year and Partner of the Year – Singapore at the Xero Asia Awards 2025 on August 7. The double win highlights how the firm is using cloud technology to cut paperwork, simplify day-to-day finance, and give small businesses clearer insights into their performance.

Xero is a cloud accounting platform used by more than 4 million subscribers worldwide. Its annual Asia Awards recognise outstanding accounting and bookkeeping partners across the region, based on achievements in the past 12 months. Winners are chosen through a two-step judging process involving Xero leaders and external industry specialists. With hundreds of eligible firms and only a handful named as finalists, competition is strong.

The Digital Innovator of the Year award recognises firms that have transformed their operations through technology. Harvest was commended for migrating more than 140 clients onto Xero with support from Singapore's Productivity Solutions Grant, and for extending the platform's impact with connected apps. This includes Syft, a third-party tool that converts Xero data into visual dashboards and reports, and Dext, which captures receipts and invoices and sends the data straight into Xero to cut out manual entry. Harvest is also embracing AI, using it in its first-layer review checklist process to save time and improve consistency for its clients. It is currently the only Singapore firm in Xero's Early Adopters Hub, where new tools are tested before wider release.

The Partner of the Year – Singapore award recognises firms making a strong impact in the local market. In Singapore alone, there are more than 280 certified Xero advisors, underscoring the significance of Harvest being singled out. In particular, the launch of its "It's a Great Day to Harvest" campaign showcased stories from small business clients and how cloud accounting supports their growth, encouraging adoption of a tool that would transform how they keep their accounts.

To mark the double win, Harvest is offering one month of services free for new clients who sign up for a yearly accounting package by 31 December 2025.

Ms Koren Wines, Managing Director, Xero APAC said: "Watching Harvest win both Partner of the Year for Singapore and Digital Innovator of the Year has been wonderful. They represent what we love about our partners: they're innovative, client-focused and genuinely care about helping small businesses succeed. This double recognition is well-deserved and a testament to their position as one of Singapore's most trusted accounting practices."

Matthew Phua, Founding Partner, Harvest Accounting said: "Being recognised by Xero with two awards is strong validation of our mission to help small businesses win. From streamlining finance to reimagining workflows and harnessing cloud and AI tools, we've built Harvest to give clients an edge: Less admin, clearer numbers, and faster decisions. These awards affirm that our focus on technology is the right way forward, keeping businesses lean and adaptable."

Bryan Zhao, Founding Partner, Harvest Accounting added: "Our clients want more than reports; they want clarity and confidence. At Harvest, we translate what's in the cloud into tangible value, making insights simple and actionable. By marrying Xero's strong suite of tools with our expertise and hands-on support, we help small businesses stay on top of their finances and grow with confidence."

For more information on how Harvest Accounting can help your business thrive, visit harvestaccounting.com.sg.

By PR Newswire

Harvest Accounting Pte. Ltd.

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
harvest Harvest Accounting Xero Asia Awards

Related Contents

Visitors participate in Moc Chau plum harvest festival

Visitors participate in Moc Chau plum harvest festival

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

Life-Space Fiber Jelly offers fix for modern gut health

Life-Space Fiber Jelly offers fix for modern gut health

Hullo upgrades AI matchmaking with top tech programme backing

Hullo upgrades AI matchmaking with top tech programme backing

NDF marks 50 years with over USD 40 billion in assistance

NDF marks 50 years with over USD 40 billion in assistance

Lorikeet Voice 2.0 powers real-time support for SNAP rollout

Lorikeet Voice 2.0 powers real-time support for SNAP rollout

ADSFF mobilises capital and policy for next sustainability era

ADSFF mobilises capital and policy for next sustainability era

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

Astris Finance named among outstanding M&A advisory firms at Vietnam M&A Forum

Astris Finance named among outstanding M&A advisory firms at Vietnam M&A Forum

Global gold exchange models offer roadmap for Vietnamese market

Global gold exchange models offer roadmap for Vietnamese market

Life-Space Fiber Jelly offers fix for modern gut health

Life-Space Fiber Jelly offers fix for modern gut health

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020