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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Govee presents Sanctuary, reimagining modern home through floor lamps, colour and design

May 19, 2026 | 11:17
(0) user say
Govee introduced Sanctuary, a line of floor lamps that use colour and design to transform home spaces for work, rest and entertainment, responding to modern living demands.

NEW YORK, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As homes are increasingly expected to support work, rest, entertaining, family life and personal downtime within the same space, lighting is becoming one of the simplest and most important ways to change how a room feels and functions.

This week in New York, Govee, a global leader in smart lighting, explored that idea through Sanctuary, a design showcase created with renowned interior designer Fawn Galli. The event looked at how floor lamps, colour and atmosphere can help everyday spaces feel warmer, calmer and more adaptable to modern life.

Hosted at Chelsea White Space, Sanctuary brought Govee's latest Floor Lamp Series into styled home settings, showing how lighting can support different moments throughout the day, from practical daytime use to softer evening atmosphere. Across the space, the lamps were integrated into styled home moments, showing how smart lighting can complement different interiors, routines and moods.

Designed with Fawn Galli

The creative direction for Sanctuary was shaped in collaboration with New York-based interior designer Fawn Galli, whose work is known for its layered use of color, texture and personality.

Govee worked with Galli to bring an interior design perspective to the showcase, informing the room settings, spatial flow, material palette and styling approach across the event. Her guidance helped show how the Govee Floor Lamp Series can be thoughtfully integrated into contemporary home environments, supporting both the visual character and everyday function of each space.

"Lighting and colour have such a strong influence over how people experience a space emotionally," said Fawn Galli. "With Sanctuary, we wanted to show how the right light can bring colour, texture and materials to life, while helping a home feel more flexible and adaptable throughout the day. The spaces needed to feel warm, personal and beautifully designed, but also relevant to the way people really live."

A home that changes with the day

Across the evening, guests moved through styled room moments showing how one space can shift between different needs and moods, from focus and relaxation to entertaining and downtime.

The showcase explored how floor lamps can help rooms adapt throughout the day, moving between functional white light and more expressive atmosphere. It also looked at how colour can change the way materials, paint and fabrics appear, how AI is making personalised lighting more intuitive, and how circadian-aware lighting is shaping expectations for home lighting that feels more natural, adaptive and supportive.

Introducing Govee's latest Floor Lamp Series

Sanctuary also marked a US showcase for Govee's newest floor lamps, including the Govee Floor Lamp 3, Govee Lantern Floor Lamp, Govee Floor Lamp 3 Lite, Govee Uplighter Floor Lamp (New Nebula Effect) and Govee Tree Floor Lamp.

Throughout the space, the Floor Lamp Series showed how a single lighting product can move between functional white light and a more expressive atmosphere, helping rooms adapt more naturally throughout the day.

Designed to suit a range of interiors and living spaces, the collection combines ambient lighting, adjustable colour temperature and smart personalisation features within a more design-conscious floor lamp format.

The new range includes LuminBlend+, Govee's upgraded colour management system designed to deliver accurate, stable, and true-to-life lighting across a wide range of colour temperatures and brightness levels. With optimized RGB-to-white blending, the lamps which embed LuminBlend+ support an industry-leading 1000K to 10000K color-temperature range, enabling an ultra-wide spectrum of lighting moods

Available on the Floor Lamp 3 and Lantern Floor Lamp, DaySync further extends that adaptability, using automated all-day scheduling to adjust colour temperature in line with natural circadian rhythms, shifting seamlessly from energising morning light to softer, warmer tones in the evening.

AI Lighting Bot 2.0* brings more intuitive control to the collection, using multi-turn conversational prompts to generate custom lighting scenes that reflect a user's desired mood or moment.

Available on Floor Lamp 3 and Lantern Floor Lamp, DaySync introduces automated all-day scheduling that adjusts colour temperature in line with natural circadian rhythms, moving seamlessly from energising morning light to warmer, more relaxing tones in the evening.

With Matter, Alexa, Google Home and SmartThings compatibility*, Govee floor lamps integrate seamlessly into major smart home ecosystems, while abundant preset scene modes and 16 music sync modes bring a dedicated lighting atmosphere to every moment.

Availability

The following products are available:

  • Govee Floor Lamp 3 — $169.99, on Amazon or Govee.com
  • Govee Lantern Floor Lamp — $129.99 on Amazon or Govee.com
  • Govee Floor Lamp 3 Lite — $129.99, on Amazon or Govee.com
  • Govee Tree Floor Lamp — $169.99, on Amazon or Govee.com
  • Govee Uplighter Floor Lamp (New Nebula Effect) — $169.99, on Amazon or Govee.com

To learn more about Govee, please visit govee.com.

By PR Newswire

Govee

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Govee Sanctuary smart lighting Floor lamps

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