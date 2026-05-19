SU Group launches expanded AI security offering to meet global demand

HONG KONG, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SU Group Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: SUGP) ("SU Group" or the "Company"), an integrated security-related engineering services company in Hong Kong, today announced a significant expansion of its AI-powered security solutions portfolio.

Under a newly formed partnership with Israel-based Seetrue Screening Ltd. ("Seetrue"), SU Group will offer its customers a specialized AI-powered X-ray screening solution designed to enhance the detection of dangerous goods and prohibited items. The partnership initially covers the territory of Hong Kong and Macau.

With many years in the X-ray screening business and a well-established customer network, SU Group believes the introduction of Seetrue's technology can unlock a new, value-added secondary market opportunity. By integrating Seetrue's AI engine with existing X-ray screening systems, security screeners can benefit from faster, more accurate threat detection, improving both operational efficiency and overall security outcomes.

SU Group's Chairman and CEO, Dave Chan, commented, "We continue to broaden our portfolio to give customers the enhanced security solutions they need to stay ahead of a rapidly evolving threat landscape. We are particularly excited to partner with Seetrue because its AI-enhanced X-ray screening solutions are compatible with virtually any X-ray manufacturer or machine. We believe this materially expands our addressable market, as we can now introduce these solutions to our installed base of customers while also driving incremental sales with new customers."

For more information visit www.sugroup.com.hk.