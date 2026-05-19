Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

SU Group launches expanded AI security offering to meet global demand

May 19, 2026 | 10:38
(0) user say
SU Group Holdings expanded its AI-powered security solutions portfolio to address surging global demand, the Hong Kong-based company announced on May 18, 2026.

HONG KONG, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SU Group Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: SUGP) ("SU Group" or the "Company"), an integrated security-related engineering services company in Hong Kong, today announced a significant expansion of its AI-powered security solutions portfolio.

Under a newly formed partnership with Israel-based Seetrue Screening Ltd. ("Seetrue"), SU Group will offer its customers a specialized AI-powered X-ray screening solution designed to enhance the detection of dangerous goods and prohibited items. The partnership initially covers the territory of Hong Kong and Macau.

With many years in the X-ray screening business and a well-established customer network, SU Group believes the introduction of Seetrue's technology can unlock a new, value-added secondary market opportunity. By integrating Seetrue's AI engine with existing X-ray screening systems, security screeners can benefit from faster, more accurate threat detection, improving both operational efficiency and overall security outcomes.

SU Group's Chairman and CEO, Dave Chan, commented, "We continue to broaden our portfolio to give customers the enhanced security solutions they need to stay ahead of a rapidly evolving threat landscape. We are particularly excited to partner with Seetrue because its AI-enhanced X-ray screening solutions are compatible with virtually any X-ray manufacturer or machine. We believe this materially expands our addressable market, as we can now introduce these solutions to our installed base of customers while also driving incremental sales with new customers."

For more information visit www.sugroup.com.hk.

By PR Newswire

SU Group Holdings Limited

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
SU Group Security solutions portfolio AIpowered security

Related Contents

SU Group Received Nasdaq Notification Regarding Minimum Bid Price Compliance

SU Group Received Nasdaq Notification Regarding Minimum Bid Price Compliance

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Naver D2SF invests in Clone Labs, an AI startup predicting user intent

Naver D2SF invests in Clone Labs, an AI startup predicting user intent

Govee unveils TV Backlight 3 featuring 4MP dual-camera and hybrid lens

Govee unveils TV Backlight 3 featuring 4MP dual-camera and hybrid lens

Cognizant increases share repurchase target by $1bn to $2bn for 2026

Cognizant increases share repurchase target by $1bn to $2bn for 2026

Mastercard and JD.com partner to support business growth via payments innovation

Mastercard and JD.com partner to support business growth via payments innovation

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Naver D2SF invests in Clone Labs, an AI startup predicting user intent

Naver D2SF invests in Clone Labs, an AI startup predicting user intent

Govee unveils TV Backlight 3 featuring 4MP dual-camera and hybrid lens

Govee unveils TV Backlight 3 featuring 4MP dual-camera and hybrid lens

Cognizant increases share repurchase target by $1bn to $2bn for 2026

Cognizant increases share repurchase target by $1bn to $2bn for 2026

Mastercard and JD.com partner to support business growth via payments innovation

Mastercard and JD.com partner to support business growth via payments innovation

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020