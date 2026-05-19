Govee unveils TV Backlight 3 featuring 4MP dual-camera and hybrid lens

BELLEVUE, Wash., May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Govee, a global leader in smart lighting, today announced the Govee TV Backlight 3, the first TV backlight to achieve 4-million-pixel resolving power through an industry-first hybrid glass-plastic dual-camera lens. For movie lovers, sports fans, and anyone who wants to turn their living room into an immersive home cinema, the TV Backlight 3 brings cinema-grade color accuracy to a broader audience.

Industry-Highest 4-Million-Pixel Resolving Power, Powered by an Industry-First Hybrid Glass-Plastic Dual-Camera Lens

The TV Backlight 3 achieves 4-million-pixel resolving power — the highest in the TV backlight category — thanks to a proprietary hybrid glass-plastic (1G+3P) dual-camera lens, an industry first. The advanced lens architecture combines the high light transmittance of glass with the precise refraction of aspherical plastic elements, effectively minimizing chromatic aberration and distortion for sharper edge definition and cleaner detail reproduction. This represents a 100% increase in resolving power over the previous generation, with approximately 30% greater overall image clarity compared to conventional 2MP lenses — fully unlocking the sensor's native imaging potential.

An expanded red-spectrum IR filter enhances warm-tone sensitivity, enabling more accurate detection of reds and ambient warm hues on screen. Paired with a high signal-to-noise 1080p image sensor operating at 30fps, the system captures cleaner shadows with reduced noise and stronger contrast — so when a sunset fades to twilight in a documentary, the light behind your TV follows every nuance in real time.

AI Intelligent Multi-Zone Color Mapping, Creating a Natural Extension of Your Screen

Rather than projecting a single wash of color behind the TV, the TV Backlight 3 divides the screen into up to 24 independent zones, each analyzing and reproducing its corresponding section. The result is a layered, natural ambient glow that feels like the picture is flowing beyond the edges of the display.

Govee AI content filters automatically adapt to what's playing — moody and restrained for thrillers, vibrant and dynamic for animation, soft and warm for documentaries — so the atmosphere always matches the moment.

High-Density RGBWIC Light Strip With Professional Color Algorithms, Expanding Your Screen With Richer Ambient Colors

The TV Backlight 3 features high-density 4-in-1 RGBWIC LEDs with a dedicated white channel, elevating color depth and richness beyond standard RGB setups for more nuanced, natural light reproduction. With 60 LEDs per meter, brightness increases by approximately 20% over the previous generation, creating smoother transitions and more layered illumination from dark areas to highlights with no visible breaks. Combined with professional color algorithms — including Gamma calibration and white-light blending — ambient light maintains accurate colors across varying brightness levels while enhancing low-saturation hues for a more vivid and lifelike screen extension.

Ultra-Slim Design, Effortless Installation in Minutes

Designed to disappear behind the TV, the camera module is smaller than a thumb drive. A custom high-bond adhesive means installation takes roughly in minutes with zero tools, no drilling, and no electrician — just peel, stick, and start watching.

Whole-Room Immersive Lighting and Seamless Smart Home Control

With the Govee Home App, users can unlock hundreds of preset scenes, enjoy DreamView synchronization across up to 10 Govee devices — lamps, strips, bulbs, and more — or let the lights move to the rhythm with Music Mode. The TV Backlight 3 is fully compatible with Matter and integrates seamlessly with Alexa, Apple HomeKit, Google Home, and Samsung SmartThings.

Pricing & Availability

The Govee TV Backlight 3 is available starting May 18, 2026 on Amazon and Govee.com.

TV Backlight 3 for 55"–65" TVs — $109.99

TV Backlight 3 for 75"–85" TVs — $139.99

To learn more about Govee, please visit govee.com.