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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Stareep debuts first AI-powered sleep recovery system in North America

May 19, 2026 | 10:27
(0) user say
Stareep, incubated by Dreame Technology, launched its AI-powered sleep recovery system at Stanford University, marking its entry into the North American market.

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stareep, the next-generation intelligent recovery company incubated by Dreame Technology, today announces its entry into the North American market at an exclusive launch event being held at Stanford University.

The private gathering, taking place this afternoon, will bring together leading voices in neuroscience, artificial intelligence, sleep medicine, and media to mark the brand's debut in both retail and direct-to-consumer channels across the United States.

The launch will feature a roundtable discussion titled "Technology Empowering Healthy Sleep," exploring how emerging technologies are reshaping the future of sleep health and human recovery.

At the core of Stareep's product lineup is its proprietary OneSync System™, which combines artificial intelligence, non-wearable sensing, and adaptive engineering to monitor more than 32 physiological metrics in real time. The system can autonomously intervene to improve sleep and recovery, such as quietly adjusting head posture to help reduce snoring without waking the user.

The technology is supported by an always-on recovery ecosystem that includes smart mattresses, adjustable bases, smart sofas, and wearable devices. Health data is protected using medical-grade AES-256 encryption.

"North America represents a pivotal milestone for Stareep," said Mae Mei, Chief Marketing Officer of Stareep. "We built this technology to fundamentally change how people think about sleep—not as passive rest, but as active recovery—and we are thrilled to bring that vision to U.S. consumers."

Stareep has already established a strong retail presence in China, with distribution across 48 major cities, including Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Hangzhou, Nanjing, Chengdu, Wuhan, and Xi'an. Globally, the brand is available in more than 50 retail locations.

The company enters the North American market with significant industry recognition, including the 2026 TWICE Picks Award, the BIG Innovation Award at CES, and a Gold Award and Best of Category honor in the 2026 Globee® Awards for Artificial Intelligence.

Stareep plans to open preorders through its website and retail partners in August 2026. Product prices will range from $999 to $15,000.

Website:
https://stareep.net/

By PR Newswire

Stareep

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Stareep sleep recovery system AIpowered sleep recovery Stareep debuts

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