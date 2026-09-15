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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

SUNMI Technology signs Eurasia fintech expansion agreements in Hong Kong

September 15, 2026 | 09:15
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SUNMI Technology signed separate commercial cooperation agreements with Turkish fintech TOKEN and Mongolian digital bank M bank during the 11th Belt and Road Summit held in Hong Kong.

HONG KONG, Sept. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SUNMI Technology (06810.HK) announced on September 10, separate cooperation agreements with Türkiye-based fintech company TOKEN and Mongolia-based digital bank M bank at the 11th Belt and Road Summit in Hong Kong.

The agreements will bring together SUNMI's commercial IoT and digital commerce capabilities with the partners' local expertise, advancing collaboration across digital commerce, smart devices, payments, and digital financial services.

In Türkiye, SUNMI and TOKEN will explore digital commerce solutions for banks and offline merchants, combining SUNMI's commercial IoT capabilities with TOKEN's payment technology and local market expertise.

In Mongolia, SUNMI and M bank will combine commercial devices, digital technology and digital financial services to explore new digital solutions for small and medium-sized businesses.

"Hong Kong is a vital gateway connecting China with global markets," said Sam, CMO of SUNMI. "Our collaboration with TOKEN and M bank brings SUNMI's technology together with strong local partners. We look forward to working with more partners across Eurasia to make digitalization more accessible to businesses in every market."

The agreements mark another step in SUNMI's global ecosystem strategy. SUNMI will continue to work with local partners to connect smart devices, business software, payments and digital services, developing solutions that meet the needs of offline businesses in local markets.

By PR Newswire

SUNMI Technology

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Sunmi Technology Eurasia fintech Fintech expansion agreements

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