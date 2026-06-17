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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

GameChange Energy opens Mexico City office to strengthen Latin America presence

June 17, 2026 | 14:59
(0) user say
GameChange Energy has opened a new office in Mexico City to support its expanding operations and long-term investment across Mexico and the broader Latin American market.

MEXICO CITY, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GameChange Energy, a global energy infrastructure company, is announcing the opening of a new office in the Roma district of Mexico City, marking a milestone in its expanding presence in Mexico and Latin America.

Mexico represents a key strategic market for GameChange Energy, due to its strong solar generation potential, the increasing technical sophistication of its photovoltaic projects, and the country's growing commitment to the energy transition and the decarbonization of its power system.

The new office will host the team led by Juan González, Director of Business Development for Latin America at GameChange Energy, and will strengthen the company's ability to provide technical, commercial, and operational support from Mexico. Including projects currently under execution in the Mexican market, GameChange Solar has approximately 2 GW of projects in Latin America.

"The opening of our office in Mexico City is a natural step in the evolution of GameChange Energy in Latin America. Mexico is a priority market for us, not only because of its size and solar potential, but also because of the technical quality and sophistication of its photovoltaic projects," said Oscar Aira, General Manager for Europe and Latin America at GameChange Energy. "We want to work closely with our customers, from the early stages of design and engineering through construction, commissioning and plant operation, bringing the global experience, execution capabilities and technological innovation that distinguish us."

From its new office in Mexico, GameChange Energy will strengthen its response capabilities in engineering, project management and field services, providing localized support aligned with regional language, time zone and regulatory requirements.

The company will place a particular focus on developing solutions that optimize energy performance, accelerate installation, improve terrain adaptability and reduce the levelized cost of energy (LCOE) for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects across Mexico.

"Our objective is to become the technology partner of reference for Mexico's major solar projects, strengthening long-term client relationships while helping drive the country's transition toward cleaner, more competitive, and more resilient energy infrastructure," added Aira.

For more information about GameChange Energy, visit www.gamechangeenergy.com

By PR Newswire

GameChange Energy

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TagTag:
GameChange Energy Mexico City office Latin America presence

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