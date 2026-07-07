VITBIO's OmniGmot AI Golfer merges full-body motion capture with plantar pressure in one wearable

TAIPEI, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sports technology innovator VITBIO has announced the launch of OmniGmot AI Golfer, the world's first integrated golf biomechanics system to combine full-body AI motion capture with comprehensive plantar pressure analysis in a single wearable solution. Developed entirely with VITBIO's proprietary patented technologies, the system delivers laboratory-grade biomechanics insights directly on the golf course.

VITBIO will exhibit at Tokyo Big Sight during SPORTEC 2026 from July 8–10. Juan Salama will be at VITBIO's booth (E1-6-5), demonstrating how he uses OmniGmot Golfer in his training and providing feedback to visitors who try OmniGmot Golfer for the first time.

To showcase its real-world performance, VITBIO will welcome Spanish professional golfer Juan Salama, a former No. 1 ranked golfer in Spain, for live demonstrations during SPORTEC Tokyo from July 8–10 at Tokyo Big Sight. Salama will demonstrate how OmniGmot AI Golfer enables elite players to rapidly adapt to unfamiliar courses, optimize swing mechanics, and improve competitive performance using real-time AI-driven analysis.

Traditionally, golfers have relied on separate indoor motion capture systems and stationary force plates, making comprehensive biomechanics analysis impractical during actual play. OmniGmot AI Golfer eliminates this limitation by seamlessly integrating wearable AI smart insoles with full-body motion sensing, synchronizing ground reaction force, movement patterns, and swing mechanics through VITBIO's proprietary AI algorithms.

The system has been recognized by the Global Sports Innovation Center (GSIC), powered by Microsoft, and received the prestigious 2025 ISPO Product & Service Award, highlighting its innovation and impact on sports technology.

"OmniGmot AI Golfer gives my coach and me a completely new level of performance insight," said Juan Salama. "By combining foot pressure, movement patterns, and full-body motion analysis in real time, we can quickly understand how subtle weight shifts influence ball contact and make immediate adjustments when competing on unfamiliar courses."

Key innovations include:

The world's first integrated AI system combining full-body motion capture with dynamic plantar pressure tracking.

Outdoor-ready wearable technology that delivers accurate biomechanics data in real playing conditions.

AI-powered pre-round analysis that builds a course-specific swing optimization model within minutes, helping golfers adapt quickly before competition.

VITBIO's integrated AI platform represents a significant advancement in wearable sports biomechanics and has already been invited for technical evaluation in international professional tournaments.

Visit VITBIO at Booth E1-6-5 during SPORTEC Tokyo, July 8–10, to experience the next generation of AI-powered golf performance technology.