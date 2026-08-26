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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Galileo Robotics unveils Galileo X mobility system in Beijing

August 26, 2026 | 11:19
(0) user say
Robotics manufacturer Galileo unveiled its Galileo X ground mobility system at the 2026 World Robot Conference in Beijing on 24 August 2026.

BEIJING, Aug. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 2026 World Robot Conference (WRC 2026), Galileo, a leading Chinese embodied-intelligence robotics company, unveiled the groundbreaking, next-generation Galileo X, its new "Embodied Ground Mobility System". The launch marks a major breakthrough in product form and technology, redefining the paradigm for next-generation ground robots.

Galileo X is a next-generation general-purpose ground mobility platform designed for diverse future operational needs. Its disruptive capabilities are powered by Galileo's proprietary Unified Embodied Ground Mobility System.

Built on an integrated hardware architecture and unified control framework, the system bridges the previously fragmented hardware architectures, kinematic models and control algorithms of wheeled, vehicle-based and legged platforms. It enables end-to-end coordination across mechanics, actuation, perception and control, creating highly differentiated technological advantages.

Powered by such advanced core technologies, Galileo X breaks the conventional boundaries between AGVs, off-road vehicles and quadruped robots. It combines the high-precision indoor transport of wheeled AGVs, vehicle-level long-range off-road mobility, and the complex-terrain traversal capabilities of legged robots—all highly integrated within a single platform.

Galileo X has significant deployment advantages in a diverse range of high-value scenarios, including heavy-duty off-road handling, warehouse logistics and directional transfer, mobile chassis for humanoid robots, inspection, perception, and mobile operation platforms. It enables integrated intelligent operations across diverse environments, reducing the complexity of multi-device coordination and whole-life-cycle maintenance costs while streamlining hardware deployment.

As a leading company in embodied intelligence, Galileo has established a comprehensive technology system covering robot platforms, core components, motion control and systems engineering, with full-stack in-house development of its core components and underlying technologies.

The launch of Galileo X marks the establishment of Galileo's proprietary technology foundation for all-terrain mobile robotics, further strengthening its leadership in multimodal ground mobility solutions.

Going forward, Galileo will build an open ecosystem around Galileo X by opening up core hardware and software interfaces and working with algorithm developers, application service providers and industry partners to develop solutions integrating hardware, algorithms and industry applications. The company will also continue to strengthen its overseas channel network and accelerate commercialization in global markets, helping drive the ground mobile robotics industry into a new era of ubiquitous intelligence.

By PR Newswire

Galileo

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Galileo Robotics manufacturer Robotics Galileo X

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