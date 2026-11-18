LAS VEGAS, Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FranklinWH Energy Storage Inc. today introduced FranklinWH VPP Services, a program that allows owners of its energy storage systems in California to join utility virtual power plants (VPPs). Customers of the state's largest utilities may enroll through the FranklinWH App, and other states are planned.

Participating homeowners receive program payments and retain backup power. FranklinWH Systems have responded to more than 80,000 utility program events in 2026, and the company says its optimization engine can raise annual battery revenue by up to 70 percent compared with fixed scheduling.

As electricity demand continues to surge nationwide, power providers are turning to VPPs to bolster grid stability and flexible capacity. "What begins as a single home's energy storage system can now serve as an asset for the electrical grid," said Ke Bi, global chief executive officer of FranklinWH. "Our goal is to make grid participation seamless for homeowners. Because installers are essential partners in bringing our technology to households, we created an interactive zone at RE+ where they can experience our platform and technology firsthand."

FranklinWH's Installer Experience Zone at RE+ is an interactive area organized around three stages of an installer's work: pre-sales, installation and after-sales service. Visitors can see ConnectPortal, an online platform that brings certification, training, sales leads and marketing materials into one place. It goes live in 2027.

Visitors can also explore Fleetview, a free monitoring dashboard that provides visibility into installed systems and uses AI to generate customized reports in approximately 30 seconds, a process that can otherwise take weeks.

RE+ runs Nov. 17-19 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. FranklinWH is at Booth C4614.

For more information, visit www.franklinwh.com.