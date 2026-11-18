TOKYO, Nov. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kato Pleasure Group announced today that eight FUFU JAPAN properties, its collection of small luxury resorts across Japan, have been awarded 10 MICHELIN Keys in the 2026 MICHELIN Guide hotel selection. Among them, FUFU Tokyo Ginza earned its first MICHELIN Key, less than a year after opening in November 2025 and marks its first anniversary today. The collection's newest property, FUFU Jogashima Melody of the Sea Breeze, opened in February 2026 as FUFU's first resort overlooking the ocean.

The 2026 recognition marks the third consecutive year FUFU has had the highest number of properties awarded MICHELIN Keys among Japanese hospitality brands.*

*According to Kato Pleasure Group research as of September 18, 2026.

The MICHELIN Key distinguishes properties offering exceptional stays through the MICHELIN Guide's independent evaluation process. For FUFU JAPAN, the recognition reflects a hospitality philosophy rooted in each destination. Reflecting the brand's ethos of "A Place to Savor Time," the collection brings together natural hot springs, seasonal cuisine, Japanese aesthetics and highly personalized hospitality, inviting guests to experience each place at a slower, more meaningful pace.

FUFU Tokyo Ginza Brings Ryokan Serenity to the Heart of Tokyo

Opened in November 2025, FUFU Tokyo Ginza is the brand's first metropolitan property. Located in Ginza, one of Tokyo's most celebrated districts for luxury, culture and design, the 34-room retreat brings the privacy and calm associated with a traditional Japanese ryokan into the heart of Tokyo.

Each guest room features its own garden and a private bath filled with natural hot spring water transported from FUFU Atami's own spring source in the coastal resort town of Atami, creating a serene retreat amid the energy of Tokyo. The experience extends beyond guest rooms through Japanese cuisine, intimate dining spaces and a rooftop lounge with open-air footbaths overlooking the city.

Its first MICHELIN Key recognizes a distinctly urban expression of FUFU's hospitality, preserving the privacy, sense of place and quiet immersion that define the brand in one of the world's most dynamic cities.

FUFU Kawaguchiko and FUFU Nikko Retain Two MICHELIN Keys for the Third Consecutive Year

This year, FUFU Kawaguchiko and FUFU Nikko retained their Two MICHELIN Keys. Set against the dramatic backdrop of Mount Fuji and Lake Kawaguchi, FUFU Kawaguchiko draws inspiration from the surrounding landscape, while FUFU Nikko reflects the history and cultural heritage of one of Japan's most storied destinations.

Six properties were awarded One MICHELIN Key: FUFU Nara, FUFU Kyoto, FUFU Hakone, FUFU Karuizawa Wind in the Sunshine, FUFU Kyu-Karuizawa Restful Forest, and FUFU Tokyo Ginza. Five have retained their One MICHELIN Key distinction for three consecutive years, while FUFU Tokyo Ginza joins their ranks for the first time in 2026.

Together, the eight properties showcase FUFU's destination-led approach to hospitality—from the cultural heritage of Kyoto and Nara to the forests of Hakone and Karuizawa, the landscapes surrounding Mount Fuji, and now the heart of Tokyo.

FUFU Jogashima Melody of the Sea Breeze: The Brand's Newest Retreat by the Sea

The FUFU collection continues to grow with its newest property, FUFU Jogashima Melody of the Sea Breeze, which introduces a coastal dimension to the brand.

Opened in February 2026 on Jogashima Island at the southern tip of the Miura Peninsula in Kanagawa Prefecture, the property is FUFU's first resort overlooking the ocean. All rooms face the sea, framing expansive views where sky and water meet, while the rooftop lounge offers a front-row perspective on the island's changing light and sunsets.

The experience is shaped by Jogashima's distinctive coastal setting, recognized with two stars in the MICHELIN Green Guide Japan. The resort's Japanese restaurant showcases seafood from nearby waters, while every guest room features a natural hot spring bath overlooking the ocean. Located approximately 90 minutes by car from Shinagawa in central Tokyo and around 70 minutes from Haneda Airport, the resort offers a coastal escape where sea breezes, seasonal cuisine and uninterrupted views create an unhurried rhythm away from the city's bustle.

With the addition of FUFU Jogashima Melody of the Sea Breeze, FUFU JAPAN now comprises 10 properties across Japan, each shaped by its surroundings while sharing the brand's commitment to privacy, natural hot springs, regional cuisine and thoughtful hospitality.:

Website: https://www.fufujapan.jp/en/